Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Who won New Zealand sport in 2021?

14 minutes to read
So many winners, so much time - because we were all stuck at home quite a bit. Photos / Photosport/Getty

So many winners, so much time - because we were all stuck at home quite a bit. Photos / Photosport/Getty

By
Joel Kulasingham

Joel Kulasingham is a sports reporter for NZME

OPINION:

It's near the end of 2021 so it's time to reflect on the new dystopia and desperately search for a few wins in what was, let's face it, a pretty average year.

Despite the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.