Rugby: Black Ferns scoop World Rugby Awards

Ruby Tui after winning the World Rugby Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year. Photo / Getty

Ruby Tui after winning the World Rugby Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year. Photo / Getty

The Black Ferns have added more awards to their World Cup title.

Ruby Tui has been named women’s breakthrough 15s player of the year at the World Rugby Awards while Wayne Smith was named coach of the year.

Tui said it capped off a whirlwind week after winning the World Cup final against England last Saturday in a thriller at Eden Park. Black Ferns lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos was also up for the breakthrough award.

“It’s amazing to be here. It’s been a whirlwind. I’m so proud of New Zealand,” Tui said.

“It’s such an honour to win this award and 27 and a half years old. I think I’ve set the record for oldest rookie in 15s, but hey I’ll take it.”

Smith beat out England women’s coach Simon Middleton, Irish men’s coach Andy Farrell and Fabien Galthié of France.

Former Black Fern, Dr Farah Palmer has also been awarded the Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service.

Black Ferns captain and first five-eighths Ruahei Demant and top-scoring wing Portia Woodman are nominated for the Women’s 15s player of the year.

More to come...