Andrei Mikhailovich will fight for the IBF world middleweight title in Sydney on October 4. Photo / Photosport

After a false start in July, Andrei Mikhailovich will get his shot at boxing gold later this year.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to take on undefeated WBO and IBF world middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in Las Vegas in July, only to have the fight called off a day out as Alimkhanuly was hospitalised after fainting during his weight cut.

Speaking to the Herald at the time, Mikhailovich’s coach Isaac Peach called for Alimkhanuly to be stripped of his titles due to unprofessionalism. Instead, the two have locked in a new date, with Mikhailovich getting his opportunity to become a world champion in Sydney on October 4. Mikhailovich’s promoters, No Limit Boxing, won the purse bid for rebooking the fight and opted to stage it in Australia.

“I live in the present, but I certainly haven’t forgotten the past,” Mikhailovich said.

“I respect him as the champion but I know that he doesn’t respect me. It’s why I look forward to taking absolutely everything from him.