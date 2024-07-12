Peach Boxing coach Isaac Peach has called for unified middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly to be stripped of his titles after pulling out of this weekend’s clash with Russian-born Kiwi Andrei Mikhailovich.
Mikhailovich, who fights out of Peach’s Auckland gym, was looking to claim the IBF and WBO belts in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. However, Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from the fight due to dehydration.
Speaking to the Herald from Las Vegas, Mikhailovich’s coach Isaac Peach said he got a call from the promoter early on Saturday morning to inform them Alimkhanuly had been hospitalised after fainting during his weight cut.
“[Andrei] is as you’d think; he’s a broken man. But in saying that, I think Janibek should be stripped and I think he will be stripped and we’ll be fighting for the vacant world title in the next couple of months,” Peach said.
“That’s the plan. There are a lot of shit to sort out right now. The work that’s gone in over the last 10-12 weeks is unbelievable to get us ready to win this fight, so we’re all broken.”