Mikhailovich v Alimkhanuly: Kiwi boxer’s world title challenge off after champion hospitalised by dehydration

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Andrei Mikhailovich was scheduled to fight for the IBF and WBO middleweight world titles this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Peach Boxing coach Isaac Peach has called for unified middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly to be stripped of his titles after pulling out of this weekend’s clash with Russian-born Kiwi Andrei Mikhailovich.

Mikhailovich, who fights out of Peach’s Auckland gym, was looking to claim the IBF and WBO belts in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. However, Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from the fight due to dehydration.

Speaking to the Herald from Las Vegas, Mikhailovich’s coach Isaac Peach said he got a call from the promoter early on Saturday morning to inform them Alimkhanuly had been hospitalised after fainting during his weight cut.

“[Andrei] is as you’d think; he’s a broken man. But in saying that, I think Janibek should be stripped and I think he will be stripped and we’ll be fighting for the vacant world title in the next couple of months,” Peach said.

“That’s the plan. There are a lot of shit to sort out right now. The work that’s gone in over the last 10-12 weeks is unbelievable to get us ready to win this fight, so we’re all broken.”

Peach was confident that Alimkhanuly would face repercussions and said negotiations were ongoing in terms of what that would mean for his fighter.

“It’s not just us he’s screwed. He’s screwed the whole show, ESPN, all the promos - everything. Everything’s ruined,” Peach said.

It’s the latest in a series of blows for Mikhailovich’s attempts to step into the ring against a highly-ranked opponent - with the 26-year-old’s only fight in the last 15 months coming against Australian journeyman Les Sherrington in April - a first-round stoppage for the Peach Boxing pugilist.

The bout came around as attempts to book Mikhailovich in a world title eliminator against another top-15 ranked opponent proved unfruitful.

“To be honest, I don’t get it,” Peach said of Alimkhanuly. “I’m blown away with what happened. It’s unprofessional and it’s crazy.

“These guys have all the money and everything to do everything properly. We’ve got nothing. We come from a garage and we’re professional enough to get our stuff sorted and they’re not. It’s disgusting, so I’m quite angry about it, to be honest.”

This weekend’s bout was the first time Mikhailovich was booked to fight in the United States, and he is expected to still feature on the card - on the broadcast rather than in the ring - after a meeting with Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

“He wants Andrei on the telecast doing a little bit of talking and commentating which is cool,” Peach said.

“My wife and two of my kids are here, so it’ll be like a three-day family holiday. I’ll make sure Andrei is okay and we’ll be back home and on the grind. There’s no other option.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

