Peach was confident that Alimkhanuly would face repercussions and said negotiations were ongoing in terms of what that would mean for his fighter.

“It’s not just us he’s screwed. He’s screwed the whole show, ESPN, all the promos - everything. Everything’s ruined,” Peach said.

It’s the latest in a series of blows for Mikhailovich’s attempts to step into the ring against a highly-ranked opponent - with the 26-year-old’s only fight in the last 15 months coming against Australian journeyman Les Sherrington in April - a first-round stoppage for the Peach Boxing pugilist.

The bout came around as attempts to book Mikhailovich in a world title eliminator against another top-15 ranked opponent proved unfruitful.

“To be honest, I don’t get it,” Peach said of Alimkhanuly. “I’m blown away with what happened. It’s unprofessional and it’s crazy.

“These guys have all the money and everything to do everything properly. We’ve got nothing. We come from a garage and we’re professional enough to get our stuff sorted and they’re not. It’s disgusting, so I’m quite angry about it, to be honest.”

This weekend’s bout was the first time Mikhailovich was booked to fight in the United States, and he is expected to still feature on the card - on the broadcast rather than in the ring - after a meeting with Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

“He wants Andrei on the telecast doing a little bit of talking and commentating which is cool,” Peach said.

“My wife and two of my kids are here, so it’ll be like a three-day family holiday. I’ll make sure Andrei is okay and we’ll be back home and on the grind. There’s no other option.”

