Andrei Mikhailovich will fight for the IBF and WBO world middleweight titles. Photo / Photosport

31 May, 2024 12:23 AM 2 mins to read

Andrei Mikhailovich will fight for the IBF and WBO world middleweight titles. Photo / Photosport

An opportunity to make New Zealand sporting history has arrived for boxer Andrei Mikhailovich.

The undefeated middleweight out of Auckland’s Peach Boxing has been confirmed to challenge Janibek Alimkhanuly for the IBF and WBO world titles in Las Vegas on July 14 (NZ time).

The bout against the 15-0 star from Kazakhstan has been in the works since the IBF made Mikhailovich their mandatory challenger earlier this month.

But the 26-year-old Russian-born pugilist says he had a premonition.

“I had had a dream months ago that this was going to happen,” Mikhailovich told Newstalk ZB.

“I knew for months and, guess what, it did.

“To be told you’ll be fighting so just keep it on the down low, it was tough … but this is honestly it, man.”

Mikhailovich’s 21-0 record and surge to No 3 in the IBF rankings has presented him with more than just a chance at world title glory.

Victory would make him the first Kiwi boxer to become a unified world champion – holding more than one title at one time.

But the ever-confident Mikhailovich insists he won’t be stopping there.

“There’s another two to collect, I want to be undisputed, man.

“That’s what the whole goal is here. I want to be the dominating king. I don’t want just a title or two titles.

“I want to make sure everyone understands and knows that I’m the best middleweight in the world.”

Mikhailovich is the latest word title challenger for Peach Boxing founder and head coach Isaac Peach.

Having already helped Mea Motu become a world champion, and take David Light to a world title opportunity, Peach says they’ll head to Vegas with supreme confidence.

“[Janibek] is the best middleweight in the world, but that’s what every young boxer boxes for.

“You want to fight for the world title and you want to want to win the world title. Andrei gets to fight for two of them, so it’s an amazing opportunity.

“Andrei can win this, 100 per cent, and he’ll be the first unified champ from New Zealand when he does it.”



