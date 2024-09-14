“It’s a bit of a blur,” Nyika said after being applauded into his changing room. “It’s a combination of some early body work and him realising he didn’t belong in there. He did everything he could. I wanted him to get up again.

“The body presented itself – it was more readily available than his head. His head kept ducking down. I copped a headbutt once so I thought I might as well hit the target that isn’t moving.

“I’d like tougher opposition. Tonight you saw Tommy give up to a certain degree. I need guys that are going to push and test me because that’s when you’ll see the best David Nyika. He did everything he could but I want to get taken to the trenches because that’s where I’ll thrive.”

After stepping in on short notice – after Australian Blake Caparello’s failed drug test – to save the show, Karpency will gladly pocket his purse and scarper home.

Tommy Karpency is given the count out after being knocked down by David Nyika. Photo / Photosport

For Nyika the experience of fulfilling the headlining act for the first time was invaluable, though. Surrounded by friends, family and familiar faces dotted throughout the crowd, walking to the ring to Mase’s Welcome Back, he handled the pressure with aplomb. And this is merely the start of many more nights to come.

“I did what I had to do. I was patient enough. I could’ve set my shots up a little bit better. There were a few times I fended too aggressively but it’s my first big show, first big headline act, so it’s a step in the right direction.

“It did feel tense. When the crowd goes quiet I know how eager everyone is for a blood bath. It’s a little bit unsettling but everyone was paying attention; everyone was there to see a performance. I’d like to think they got it but I know I’ve got a lot left in the tank and I can prove a lot more.

“I loved everything about tonight. It was an awesome experience. I felt so at home. It was one of the most relaxing warm ups and entrances knowing everyone was in my corner and I’ve got all the support from Aotearoa. We can take this to the world.

“As the crowds get bigger and the opposition gets tougher these nights are going to get crazy, man.”

Nyika revealed he needs surgery to repair burst eardrums in both his ears from sparring but with only a two-week recovery required he is eager to return to the ring, calling out Swedish cruiserweight Robin Safer (17-0) for a potential showdown in Saudi Arabia next.

“There are a lot of names out there we’d like to target – all those guys in the top 15 in the WBO and IBF. We just want to chip away at those guys. Now we’ve got two belts, we’ve got two titles in our sights.

“That’s a fight that will be really attractive. If the Saudis want that fight we can take it there. There’s a big card Chris Billam-Smith and Gilberto Ramirez [on November 16].

“I’d love to be on that card. If not, I’d love to be on the December card with Fury-Usyk two. It might make sense to have myself and Safar on that card.”

After savouring his homecoming Nyika is, though, intent on returning to New Zealand once more this year.

“We have to do this again before the end of the year. This is just the start. It’s a new chapter. I’ve still got everything to prove. My eyes are firmly set on those world titles.”

Australian heavyweight Alex Leapai Junior delivered a telling statement on Nyika’s undercard to demonstrate his brutal power by sending Manusiu Fe’ao through the ropes with a second-round knockout to improve his record to 3-0.

New Zealand heavyweight Hemi Ahio avenged the sole defeat of his 23-1 career with a split decision win over rival Faiga Opelu. Two judges scored for Ahio (99-91 and 96-94) while the other favoured Opelu 96-94.

Former All Black Liam Messam emerged from the toughest test of his eight-fight boxing career with his undefeated status preserved following a majority decision draw with Nikolas Charalampous (22-6-2), who stepped in on five days’ notice.

Messam threw and landed more shots but two judges scored the contest 38-38, with one favouring the former loose forward 39-37.

“It was definitely a tough fight – the toughest I’ve ever experienced against an experienced boxer,” the 40-year-old Messam said. “Just like rugby you can’t complain about the refs or judges. They called it what it is so you’ve got to take it on the chin. I’ll be back at training on Monday. I’m happy with my performance against an opponent like Nik. He’s a world class fighter. Hopefully I’ve sparked a light in him to get back in shape and back in the ring because he can go a long way if he puts his mind to it and gets consistent with his training.

“This is the third time I’ve retired. Hopefully I’ve put on a good performance and Dazn can put me back on one of their shows. We’ll see what happens. I’m also trying to do something else in my sporting career that takes a lot of effort and time.

“It’s very addictive. It’s hard to explain the feeling; the energy that comes from a crowd like this; walking out seeing old team mates like Ali Williams and David Tua in the other corner was mind blowing because I’ve always looked up to him as a hero of mine. I don’t take these opportunities for granted.”

In the other bouts Australian Jackson England forced Christchurch’s super featherweight Nort Beauchamp to retire after the fourth round and Auckland heavyweight Uila Mau’u improved his unbeaten status to 8-0 with a tight unanimous decision victory over Joe Ageli.







