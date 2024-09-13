This weekend is different, though. This time, all eyes are on Nyika.

Nyika has long been a household name in New Zealand sport but the complexion of the 29-year-old’s career has drastically changed in recent months. He now has a stable of supporters – a full-time coach, sponsors, multiple promoters, including Parker’s first foray on the other side of the ropes, and global broadcaster Dazn on board to push his profile.

Each of those elements will be significant in charting his path to the cruiserweight crowns.

As he returns to fight on New Zealand shores for the first time since his pro debut three years ago, Nyika is the headline act, the star of the show.

Should he deliver on expectations to knock over three-time American world title contender Tommy Karpency (31-8-1), that spotlight will only grow.

“I’ve been humbled by the sport and taken my lumps along the way,” Nyika reflects.

“I’ve made the mistake of believing my own hype and trying to force my development. I had a degree of desperation in my younger years and now I’ve learnt to trust the process. It’s taken this long to develop a team around me.

“It’s taken this long for the penny to drop that I’m the next big thing in boxing in this corner of the world.

“Success is a journey. I’ve learnt as much from my wins as I have my losses. The hardships I’ve faced along the way have helped me grow.

“I’ve needed those lessons to take me further. Missing out on the Rio Olympics was the first big knock I took to my ego. I really thought I was ‘him’ back then. It took a lot of preparation and patience to let go of the reins and let this vehicle drive itself. I’ve put my faith in my team because I know I’m doing everything I can.

“I’ve stayed true to my values so it’s now about letting the universe speak for itself.”

David Nyika has come a long way since the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Nyika is a natural athlete entering performance prime but his boxing development has spiked since moving to Gatton, the small rural Queensland town, two years ago to link with Noel Thornberry, the boxing mentor who guided three fighters – Samoan middleweight Maselino Masoe, Australian heavyweight Alex Leapai and super featherweight Jackson England – to world title tilts.

“I feel like such a different fighter now,” Nyika says.

“Noel never tried to change anything about me. He just helped me do things I was doing well better. I’ve reverted to some of my natural strengths like endurance.

“I was always a volume fighter as a kid. Being able to break undefeated fighters down and work with multiple heavyweights in sparring is reassuring. I want to keep proving it in the ring.

“Four rounds wasn’t enough in Saudi. Four rounds won’t be enough this Saturday. I want to get taken into deep waters because I know that’s where I belong.”

When Nyika arrived in Gatton his transition from amateur pugilist, where he fought 98 times, winning 85 of those three-round bouts, to professional was in its infancy.

In the early iterations of his pro career Nyika tended to fight at one all out pace – attempting to knockout his opponents with almost every punch.

Under Thornberry’s guidance Nyika gradually learned to slow down, pick his shots, refine the fluency between his lead and backhand and his positioning and range in order to command the ring for 12 rounds.

“I believe Dave has the best feet in the cruiserweight division,” Thornberry says. “We need to use that because it’s one of his greatest assets. It’s very hard to beat someone you can’t hit. His feet control the distance and range.

“I would put him in with anybody in the world right now if he had that ring experience. His skill level is that good. He can throw punches you don’t see coming and he can throw them from a long way out too.”

The lack of time to adjust to the late change of opponent, with the 38-year-old Karpency stepping in after Australian Blake Caparello failed a VADA drug test for elevated testosterone, does not bother Nyika nor Thornberry as both challengers are southpaw fighters.

“Tommy is in the same boat. We’ve both got limited time to prepare,” Thornberry says. “The thing he’s got in his favour is he fought a month ago. We can’t take guys with this sort of experience lightly – and Dave hasn’t. He was ready to fight Blake so that just carries over to Tommy. All the hard work has been done. He never cuts any corners – sometimes he’ll go out and run 20km.”

While former All Black Liam Messam, New Zealand heavyweights Uila Mau’u, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and 7-0 prospect, Hemi Ahio and budding Australian Alex Leapai Junior will feature on Saturday’s card, the need for Nyika to sell the show is not lost on Thornberry, either.

“We’ve got to make everyone leave there saying ‘when is the next one?’ That would be ideal. Hopefully this guy doesn’t approach the fight in a negative fashion which can happen when you get hit by a big guy like Dave.”

Amidst his genial, generous nature Nyika exudes belief. He knows where he’s going and how to get there.

With all the pieces in place to propel him to the title, the Nice Guy must now showcase his nasty side.

“I’ll clearly be the bigger, stronger athlete. I feel all the advantages are in my favour,” Nyika says. “I know he’s coming off a good win in the last couple of months and he’s got far more experience than me. He’s probably boxed more than 10 times as many rounds as me. It will be a matter of whether or not he comes prepared.

“We want to get to the world title and you can’t get there fighting bums. I’m very confident I’ve got the right people around me to navigate my way there.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to world cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



