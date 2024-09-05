“Securing such a high-quality opponent at short notice is incredibly difficult so we’re delighted with this result,” Duco Events boss David Higgins said.

“It says everything you need to know about Tommy Karpency that he is viewed by both the sanctioning bodies and our broadcast partner as – if anything – a step up from Caparello.

“With that, of course, comes a step up in the challenge for David Nyika. The stakes have just gone up significantly.”

Despite the challenges it poses for his headline act, having prepared with Caparello in mind, Nyika is not fazed by the late switch of opponent.

“That’s boxing,” Nyika said. “My job is to take out whoever my promoters put in front of me – and that’s what I’m going to do.

“Obviously I have a huge amount of respect for a guy like Tommy who has been in with the best and still continues to perform at an elite level – but it’s my time now.

“Tommy Karpency is about to learn that the hard way.”

Joseph Parker, Nyika’s co-promoter, had no doubt his protege would step up to the challenge.

“David’s experienced enough to know a late change of opponent can happen in boxing and he has the ability and temperament to deal with this type of disruption just fine,” Parker said.

“The good news for boxing fans is that they get to see David test himself against one of the best fighters in the world. It’s a huge challenge but one he will pass.”

One positive for Nyika is that, like Caparello, Karpency is a southpaw which should minimise the impact of the late switch.

“Our training always revolves around David and what David will do but even so we are happy to be facing a southpaw,” Nyika’s trainer Noel Thornberry said.

“Tommy Karpency has been there and done that at an elite level for a long time but he’s never faced anyone like David Nyika. Good on him for putting his hand up but he’s in for a huge shock.”

Former All Black Liam Messam, New Zealand heavyweights Uila Mau’u, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and 7-0 prospect, Hemi Ahio and budding Australian Alex Leapai Junior are also set to feature on the Nyika card.

