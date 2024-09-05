Advertisement
Boxing: David Nyika secures American Tommy Karpency as new opponent for headline Auckland act

Liam Napier
David Nyika during his win over Germany's Michael Seitz. Photo / DAZN Boxing

American gatekeeper Tommy Karpency has stepped in at late notice to challenge Kiwi boxer David Nyika after his original opponent failed a drugs test.

Karpency will fight Nyika, the Olympic bronze medallist and 9-0 cruiserweight in the pro ranks, in the main event at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre on September 14 after it emerged veteran Australian Blake Caparello failed a VADA test for elevated testosterone, forcing a change 10 days out from the fight.

The 38-year-old Karpency has challenged for the IBO, WBO and WBC light heavyweight world titles during an 18-year career. He has, however, fought just once – a six-round unanimous decision victory over Joe Jones – in the last three years.

The bout between Nyika and the vastly experienced Karpency, a southpaw with a 31-8-1 record, has been sanctioned by the IBF and WBO, with their respective intercontinental cruiserweight belts on the line.

Karpency has lost title fights against the likes of Adonis Stevenson (WBC light heavyweight), Andrzej Fonfara (IBO light heavyweight) and Nathan Cleverly (WBO light heavyweight) – the last of those in 2015.

“Securing such a high-quality opponent at short notice is incredibly difficult so we’re delighted with this result,” Duco Events boss David Higgins said.

“It says everything you need to know about Tommy Karpency that he is viewed by both the sanctioning bodies and our broadcast partner as – if anything – a step up from Caparello.

“With that, of course, comes a step up in the challenge for David Nyika. The stakes have just gone up significantly.”

Despite the challenges it poses for his headline act, having prepared with Caparello in mind, Nyika is not fazed by the late switch of opponent.

“That’s boxing,” Nyika said. “My job is to take out whoever my promoters put in front of me – and that’s what I’m going to do.

“Obviously I have a huge amount of respect for a guy like Tommy who has been in with the best and still continues to perform at an elite level – but it’s my time now.

“Tommy Karpency is about to learn that the hard way.”

Joseph Parker, Nyika’s co-promoter, had no doubt his protege would step up to the challenge.

“David’s experienced enough to know a late change of opponent can happen in boxing and he has the ability and temperament to deal with this type of disruption just fine,” Parker said.

“The good news for boxing fans is that they get to see David test himself against one of the best fighters in the world. It’s a huge challenge but one he will pass.”

One positive for Nyika is that, like Caparello, Karpency is a southpaw which should minimise the impact of the late switch.

“Our training always revolves around David and what David will do but even so we are happy to be facing a southpaw,” Nyika’s trainer Noel Thornberry said.

“Tommy Karpency has been there and done that at an elite level for a long time but he’s never faced anyone like David Nyika. Good on him for putting his hand up but he’s in for a huge shock.”

Former All Black Liam Messam, New Zealand heavyweights Uila Mau’u, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and 7-0 prospect, Hemi Ahio and budding Australian Alex Leapai Junior are also set to feature on the Nyika card.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

