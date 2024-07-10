After announcing a new multi-fight promotional deal, David Nyika was clear he wanted a test when the first of those bouts came around in September.
With that fight to be held in Auckland, both Nyika and coach Noel Thornberry were realistic about the fact they might not be able to lure a ranked cruiserweight counterpart down, but were confident in the level of opponent they would find.
In Australian Blake Caparello, they have all their hopes met.
Nyika will square off against the former light heavyweight world title challenger to begin the new deal being billed as Nyika’s road to the title, with the 28-year-old to meet against a battle-tested foe.
Caparello holds a 32-4 record with one draw and 15 wins by knockout. In 2013, he won the vacant IBO world light heavyweight title and in 2014, he challenged Sergey Kovalev for the WBO world title, knocking the champion down in round one before going on to lose in the second.