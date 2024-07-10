The 37-year-old has remained active. Although he has fought at light heavyweight for most of his career, he earned his spot at No 15 in the WBC cruiserweight rankings after moving up and claiming a fifth-round knockout win over Italian Simone Federici in February. Though Caparello has since dropped out of the WBC rankings, he remains at No 13 with the WBA.

Caparello has had plenty of success against Kiwi fighters throughout his career, with wins over Robert Berridge, Daniel MacKinnon, Reece Papuni, Lance Bryant and Jordan Tai

While impressed with his opponent’s credentials, Nyika said he wasn’t fazed by the challenge.

“No disrespect to any of those Kiwi boys who took on Caparello and got beaten. They are all great fighters in their own right — but none of them are me,” Nyika said.

“To me, Blake Caparello is just another step on the road to a world title. He’s standing in my way, but not for long.”

After a fourth-round knockout win over previously unbeaten German Michael Seitz in his most recent appearance, Nyika earned his spot in the IBF rankings at No 14, and would be looking to continue his climb against Caparello.

This bout is Nyika’s first time headlining a major boxing pay-per-view card, and the first of four headline fights annually for the Olympics bronze and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

On the undercard, Ricaia Warren will fight Dylan Wright, Alex Leapai jnr will square off against Kenny Niko, while Uila Mau’u will compete against an opponent yet to be announced, with more fights still to be added.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.