New Zealand cruiserweight boxer David Nyika Stands on the Skywalk up the Sky Tower with his opponent Blake Caparello to promote their upcoming fight in September. Photo / NZ Herald

David Nyika’s Australian opponent Blake Caparello has failed a drugs test – 10 days out from their headline cruiserweight fight in Auckland – to leave organisers scrambling for a replacement.

Experienced former world title challenger Caparello (32-4-1) failed a VADA test for elevated testosterone and will be barred from competing against the unbeaten Nyika.

After months of promotion that included the pair facing off on the Sky Tower and ticket sales, Duco Events will now be forced to find a late replacement to fight Nyika as the headline act for the September 14 card at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.

Former All Black Liam Messam, New Zealand heavyweight Hemi Ahio and budding Australian Alex Leapai Junior are also set to feature on the card but the event is billed as the start of Nyika’s road to the cruiserweight world title, with Caparello designed to be the toughest test of his pro career.

At such late notice Duco are likely to struggle to find a similar level opponent for Nyika.