Former All White Sam Malcolmson in 2012.

Former All Whites defender and member of the 1982 World Cup squad Sam Malcolmson has died aged 77.

Malcolmson, born in Scotland, made his debut for New Zealand in 1976 and was the oldest member of the New Zealand squad at the 1982 tournament in Spain. In New Zealand’s World Cup debut, Malcolmson played in the opening group game against his native Scotland, a 5-2 defeat in Málaga - his last match for New Zealand.

Malcolmson played 15 A-internationals for the All Whites, scoring twice.

Following his football career he worked as a senior manager for several apparel companies and later became a business mentor. He was also a football columnist for the Herald.



