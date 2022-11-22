Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why Lydia Ko is New Zealand’s greatest active sportsperson

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
Lydia Ko poses with the Player of the Year trophy, the Vare trophy and the CME Tour Championship trophy. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko poses with the Player of the Year trophy, the Vare trophy and the CME Tour Championship trophy. Photo / AP

OPINION:

1. The year

Some of us can’t wait for the pointless and subjective debates that precede the Halberg Awards. Some of us want that now — and forget about limiting things to 2022.

Lydia

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport