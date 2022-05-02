Lydia Ko fell just short at her latest LPGA Tour tournament. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko has fallen just short at the LPGA Tour's Palos Verdes Championship, finishing two strokes behind winner Marina Alex.

Ko, who was one shot off the lead at the start of the day, couldn't improve on her place after an up-and-down day four, carding a one-under 70 to finish eight under in a tie for third alongside American Megan Khang.

It was there for the taking for the Kiwi world No 3, but continued struggles off the tee and a slight back issue meant she was forced to settle for her second top 10 finish of the year.

After her round, Ko revealed that her back tightness, which required attention from LPGA physio Chris Wicker late in her round, was caused by her period.

"I hope not," Ko said when asked by interviewer Jerry Foltz if the issue was anything serious. "It's that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are like 'yeah, I got you'. When that happens, my back gets really tight and I'm all twisted. It's not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came."

Ko's honesty caught Foltz off guard, leaving the LPGA commentator speechless.

"Uhhh ... thanks," Foltz said.

"I know you're lost for words Jerry ... honesty it is," Ko laughed in reply.

The 25-year-old bounced back from a bogey in the first hole to make the turn at one under thanks to birdies on the third and fifth. However, she dropped another shot at the 10th and only managed one more birdie on the back nine.

It was her worst showing of the week from the tee, hitting just five of 14 fairways, with a hook plaguing her game all day perhaps caused by her slight back tightness.

Despite her struggles with the driver, Ko still managed to give herself plenty of birdie opportunities thanks to her always reliable scrambling and short game. But she couldn't quite sink putts when it mattered.

Lydia Ko on the 18th green of the Palos Verdes Championship. Photo / AP

"I've got a week to kind of refresh," Ko said after her round. "A lot of my golf I thought was good over the last couple of days. I didn't drive good, so considering where I put myself in some positions it's not bad, I think.

"This week I stayed really patient. Even if I was out of position or I was over par for the day, I tried to not give up and believed that I could make it on the next hole or the holes coming.

"Overall, it was a lot of solid golf. I feel like almost two different people off the tee from the first two days and the last two days, but it's not easy out there. I know there's still a lot of good [things in my game]. So I'm just focusing on that and polishing up for the Founders [Cup in two weeks]."

Alex claimed her second LPGA Tour title with a five-under 66, edging world number one Jin Young Ko by one shot.

"The hard work has paid off," said Alex, the 31-year-old from New Jersey who recently fought a herniated disk in her lower back. "I wasn't sure if this would ever happen again, if I'm being perfectly honest. It's been tough. We're all getting older. I'm getting older. There are so many amazing players out here. The competition is really, really difficult.

"So I just didn't know if my mind and body were going to put me back in a position that I was going to be able to do it again. Today was the day."

Australian Hannah Green, who led much of the week, fell back to seven under in a tie for fifth after a one-over day.