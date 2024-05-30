Ryan Fox has made a strong start to the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has made a strong start at the Canadian Open with a first round four-under 66 to sit in third place early into the opening day at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Fox sits three shots back from early co-leaders Sean O’Hair and Sam Burns with the American duo both carding rounds of 63.

The Kiwi had five birdies but finished with a bogey on his final hole which is unfortunately turning into a trend over recent weeks. Fox has bogeyed the last hole now seven times in his last 13 rounds despite some solid rounds.

Fox opened with a birdie before closing out the front nine with back-to-back birdies at the par three eighth and par four ninth. A brilliant approach on the par four 12th from 92 yards landed within three feet of the hole which led to a fourth birdie before Fox moved to five-under with another birdie at the par five 17th. A six footer for par at the last to card a bogey-free round just went by the hole.

Fox’s approach to the green play today was superb throughout the round, 2.559 strokes gained, with his putter letting him down on a few occasions as a few shorter birdie chances failed to drop. He currently shares third with Rory McIlroy who was the Canadian Open winner in 2019, the last time Hamilton hosted the event.

Early leader Burns recorded two eagles in his round while O’Hair entered the week as the sixth alternate and due to a cancelled flight didn’t see the course until his first round tee time.



