Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: Ryan Fox confirms approach by Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Matt Brown
By
7 mins to read
It didn't take long for LIV Golf to come calling after Ryan Fox's big year. Photo / Getty

It didn't take long for LIV Golf to come calling after Ryan Fox's big year. Photo / Getty

As the war between the established tours and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf intensifies, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox has revealed he has been approached by the rebel league.

The 35-year-old Aucklander rocketed from 47 to 23

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport