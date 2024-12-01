Israel Adesanya has shared his side of the story after being challenged to a fight by a member of the public in Auckland.
In September, the two-time UFC middleweight champion was confronted as he went to get into his car after stopping for a pie on Karangahape Rd. In a statement to the Herald soon after a video of the incident was released, the 35-year-old said he was also racially abused by the man.
Now, he has provided more details, recounting the incident on the Flagrant podcast hosted by US comedian Andrew Schulz.
“I was just like, vibes was on, just chilling, and then this guy, I think because he saw my car, he doubled back and was like, ‘Izzy, one outs,’” Adesanya said.
“I started laughing thinking like, ‘The f***?’ People were taking photos of me and I just kept on walking, then the bit where it pissed him off ... I just grabbed my car door and [lifted it]. That pissed him off so he came in front of my car and I said, ‘Bro, I’m not going to whoop your ass for free.’