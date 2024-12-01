“He pulled up and tried to talk all this [trash] to me and at one point I even tried to defuse it because I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t know you.’

“When I said, ‘Bro, I fight for millions. I’m not going to knock your ass out for free‘ and he goes, ‘No, I fight for free. I fight for the streets and my pride.’ I was thinking, ‘You’re f***ing stupid’.”

He added: “When I said ‘can you call the cops?’ only one person helped me. Everyone else just had their cameras [out filming].”

Reflecting on the incident, Adesanya said there were a number of things going through his mind in the moment, with the negative impacts of street violence front and centre.

In May 2021, Adesanya’s friend and City Kickboxing teammate Fau Vake was killed after being struck during an early morning attack in Auckland’s CBD. Vake, who was with his brother at the time, did not throw any punches, prosecutors repeatedly pointed out at hearings.

Four men were charged for their part in Vake’s death. The man who delivered the “coward punch” that led to Vake’s death was sentenced in 2022 to two years and nine months in prison, one was sentenced in 2021 to six months’ home detention, another to five months’ home detention in 2022, while the fourth received a discharge without conviction in October this year.

“We started a charity – Walk Without Fear – to help with this senseless street violence," Adesanya said.

“We’re trying to change the laws with that charity and this video I believe will help.”

The video ends after Adesanya spits at the man confronting him, and Adesanya said nothing more happened after that moment.

“If he spat back at me, then it’s on,” Adesanya added. “But again, I’m glad I had a good day. I don’t like street fights. I don’t like confrontation, but if you bring the problem, I’m going to solve the problem.”

When asked by host Andrew Schulz if the possibility of being knocked out ran through his mind when he was being confronted, Adesanya laughed.

“Hell no.”



