Standing in the centre of the UFC octagon in London, his hand having just been raised for an eighth straight time, Kiwi light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg called his shot.
“The longest win streak in the light heavyweight division, the only thing left for me is a title shot. That’s all that matters.”
It wasn’t highlight-reel stuff in Ulberg’s win over Jan Blachowicz on Sunday morning, but it was a composed performance from an athlete who now firmly sits in the conversation for the UFC’s next challenger at 93kg.
There was plenty of the unknown for Ulberg coming into the bout. Blachowicz, a former champion, sat at No 3 in the division and had a split-decision loss (Alex Pereira) and a draw (current champion Magomed Ankalaev) against the two most recent athletes to hold the belt.
But the 42-year-old from Poland had also not fought in about 20 months due to shoulder surgery.