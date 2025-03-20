“Every fight is the biggest fight of my career and this is definitely something that’s going to be a pivotal moment of my career.”

Ulberg enters the fight ranked No 6 in the division off the back of two wins against ranked opponents in 2024. While his 12s knockout over Alonzo Menifield was spectacular, his unanimous decision win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir showed the level Ulberg has reached since making his UFC debut.

Against Blachowicz, that level is set to be tested again.

The Polish powerhouse was the first man to beat Ulberg’s City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya in MMA. That bout, in which Adesanya went up in weight to challenge for Blachowicz’ title, showed the wide skill set the 42-year-old possesses, while a couple of his knockout wins on his way to winning the belt proved opponents need to be wary of the power in his hands.

It’s a test Ulberg looked forward to taking, however, it was one that came with a cloud of uncertainty.

Blachowicz, ranked No 3 in the division, has not fought for about 20 months after undergoing shoulder surgery and it remains to be seen how well he returns to the ring. Ulberg, however, expected nothing but the best of Blachowicz.

“He’s got experience, man, and I think that’s the one thing that people need to be careful, or sure of, that he has the experience on his side,” he said.

“I need to stay on my A-game. I need to make sure that I’m just going to go in there, complete the mission and make sure I get the job done.

“The key is just that, and the plan is to stick to the game plan, make sure I get that win and keep myself safe in the winning column.

“But, obviously, we want to go in and make sure we put on a great performance so that we can inch ourselves closer to that title. With that said, I have full confidence that we get a good win, we’re going to get the title shot.”

Carlos Ulberg v Jan Blachowicz

UFC London, Sunday, March 23.

The bout is expected to take place around 11am NZT, with the event available on ESPN, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.