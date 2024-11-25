Advertisement
UFC Macau: Carlos Ulberg eyes title run in 2025 after win over Volkan Oezdemir

Christopher Reive
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
In his toughest test to date, the “Black Jag” was too slick for former light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir, outpointing his Swiss rival to claim a unanimous decision.

Carlos Ulberg will look to make 2025 the year of the Black Jag.

For all the ups and downs he faced in 2024, the Kiwi UFC light heavyweight cemented his position in the division’s top 10 yesterday morning with a unanimous decision win over Volkan Oezdemir in Macau.

It was the biggest test of Ulberg’s career to date. Oezdemir came into the bout ranked at No 8 in the division off the back of two first-round wins, with a reputation for his power and veteran experience.

But the step up in competition only appeared to bring the best out of Ulberg, who used his speed and length well to get the better of the former title challenger.

While the win should put Ulberg firmly inside the top 10 when rankings are updated next week, the 34-year-old will be better for the experience, too. It was just his second appearance in the UFC to go the distance, and his defences were tested several times throughout the three five-minute rounds.

Speaking to the Herald from the arena in Macau soon after the bout, Ulberg said he got exactly what he expected from his Swiss rival.

“He’s a tough opponent to prepare for. He had a lot of forward momentum, he used the cage very well, but I managed to keep him at distance and work our game plan,” Ulberg said.

“Speed was the main thing; making him miss and make him pay.”

With Oezdemir entering the fight ranked at No 8, it is expected Ulberg will take that spot at a minimum, having been at No 10 himself.

In beating Oezdemir, he also put his name well and truly into the title picture. The most recent challenger to the title, held by Brazilian Alex Pereira, was American Khalil Rountree jnr, who was ranked at No 8 at the time of the fight.

While there are several athletes ahead of him in the queue, Ulberg said he would be ready for anything the UFC has in store for him in the new year.

“I see a fight that will propel me to the title. So, we could be looking at either Khalil Rountree or Jamahal Hill next,” Ulberg said.

“Anything can happen. Title contention, hey, if they give me a call, I’m good to go.”

With his win in Macau, Ulberg appeared to have shed his tag as someone new to the sport and still learning the ropes.

When he was signed with the UFC in November 2020, he did so after a decorated kickboxing career which included two King in the Ring titles – one of those coming at cruiserweight, a title set to be contested again in Auckland on Saturday night.

However, he entered the UFC with just a 4-0 mixed martial arts record – including the win that earned him his UFC contract.

His run through the UFC has been an education by fire, and his composed performance against Oezdemir showed the level to which he has developed.

Ending the year with two wins from as many fights – with both opponents ranked in the top 15 of his division – Ulberg knows he has set himself up nicely for a big year in 2025.

“Eighth time in a UFC fight week, I’m getting better at this and I feel like the sky’s the limit for me,” he said.

“Pretty soon, Carlos is going to be king.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

