Fau Vake died 23 May 2021 from injuries sustained in an attack on Symonds Street.

A man who participated in a violent Auckland CBD attack that resulted in the death of popular MMA fighter Fau Vake is set to be sentenced today.

Daniel Havili pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter. He arrived at the High Court at Auckland this morning in custody to be sentenced before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Vake, whose full name is Lifau Tu'iha'aingana Vake, was with sibling Ika Vake on Symonds St at around 2.15am on May 16 last year when the confrontation occurred between them and four strangers, according to court documents.

Fau Vake was known for training alongside New Zealand's top martial arts fighters at City Kickboxing, but the brothers were outnumbered, authorities said. Fau Vake was taken off life support at Auckland City Hospital nine days after the incident.

The Vake brothers did not throw any punches themselves and were not the aggressors, a Crown prosecutor said during the sentencing in August of co-defendant Ofa Folau.

Havili also pleaded guilty to assaulting Ika Fake with intent to injure him.

Three of the four people accused of having participated in the attack have so far pleaded guilty.

Folau was sentenced to six months of home detention in August. Neither he nor co-defendant Siofilisi Paongo, who pleaded guilty in February to assault with intent to injure and common assault, were responsible for the blows that resulted in Fau Vake's death, authorities have previously pointed out.

Paongo didn't punch Fau Vake at all, instead assaulting his brother, defence lawyer Nalesoni Tupou said. He is set to be sentenced next month.

Charges remain pending against a fourth man. He has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury later this year.