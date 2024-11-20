He has also been remarkably durable and is still competitive – ranked No 55 in the world – at the age of 38. Monfils has just completed his 21st season on tour and has never ended an annual campaign outside the top 100.

He has 12 ATP titles – though probably should have had a few more given his talent – and enjoyed a remarkable 19-season streak of reaching at least one final. It also could be one of the last chances to see him in action, though he is yet to confirm what his plans are beyond 2025.

”It’s really hard because I think it will be one of the most important seasons of my life in a way. During or after this one, of course, I will have to make some decisions, some adjustments,” said Monfils.

”So right now, I don’t really think about it, to be honest, because I know it’s going to be tough. But I’m ready. And I will see what life gives me.

”Next year’s Auckland visit will be Monfils’ second in succession, after featuring in one of the matches of the tournament in January, with a gripping three-set battle with Fabian Marozsan that stretched over two and a half hours. That epic was his first match here since 2013.

He had signed up to play at least three times in the intervening years but injuries or circumstances led to withdrawals. In recent years it has helped that ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin has been Monfils’ long-time manager, though Monfils also seems to have a genuine affection for Auckland and has been willing to change his early season schedule.

Monfils is coming off a solid season. He made the semifinals in Doha and Mallorca, and the fourth round at both the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Shanghai.

And he showed his enduring quality with victories over two Top 10 players, topping Polish talent Hubert Hurkacz at Indian Wells then beating 2024 French Open and Wimbledon champion, and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati.

Monfils, whose best appearance in Auckland was the run to the last four in 2013 (his quarter-final thriller with Tommy Haas is still talked about by long-time tournament attendees), will be a dark horse in the 2025 field, capable of beating anyone on his day.

Though he remains focused and dedicated to his craft, he admits that fatherhood has changed his life and daughter Skai is his priority.

”It changed everything, changed my view, but also myself because being a sports athlete, you need to be super selfish and now you can’t be anymore,” said Monfils. “She’s the absolute priority.”

”When I go back home or I call my daughter, she doesn’t even really know if I win. If I lose, it’s all the same for her. And that brings you straight away back to the reality, which is important.”