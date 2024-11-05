AD: ASB Classic on sale now - Winner: Best Sporting Event 2025 - Don’t miss out!

It took him off the tour for nearly three months from the Olympic Games to the start of the European indoor swing.

With a handful of tournaments under his belt before the end of the season, Norrie can focus on next year with renewed passion and enthusiasm, starting with the Auckland tournament.

“It was obviously frustrating at the beginning to miss all those big tournaments, that was tough,” said Norrie, who has seen his ranking drop to 56 in the world.

Cameron Norrie. Photo / Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour

There were some initial benefits to a long-earned break.

“It was a good time to rest. After six, seven years on the tour, I didn’t really miss one week through injury. To enjoy time with my girlfriend and be a normal person for a little bit was something I haven’t done for a very long time, maybe since college.”

But it was definitely difficult.

“I missed tennis a lot, I missed competing, the emotions of winning or losing. I feel ready to compete, ready to battle on the court.”

His arm is well-healed and practice and competition to date has been encouraging.

“It’s nice to be back on the tour, and back in the rhythm. I want to go out, play free and compete as hard as I can. It’s been a tough year already, so I want to enjoy the rest and go out on a high.”

Norrie will then turn his attention to the ASB Classic, a tournament that ignited his passion for the sport as a youngster, and where he has finished runner-up on two occasions, in 2019 and 2023 after first competing in qualifying in 2013.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is delighted that Norrie has returned to the game fully fit.

“Cam is a class player and a class person who has been a massive supporter of the ASB Classic for many years,” said Lamperin.

“He is hugely popular here in Auckland, especially from members of his old club at Bucklands Beach where he learned the game. I am sure the club members will be out in full to support him.

“He will have plenty of fans eager to see him start his 2025 season as he looks to push back to the top levels of the game.”







