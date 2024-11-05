Norrie, who reached a career-high No 8 in the world in September 2022 and was a fixture in the top 20 for almost three seasons, comes into his ninth ASB Classic after being sidelined with a forearm injury.
There were some initial benefits to a long-earned break.
“It was a good time to rest. After six, seven years on the tour, I didn’t really miss one week through injury. To enjoy time with my girlfriend and be a normal person for a little bit was something I haven’t done for a very long time, maybe since college.”
But it was definitely difficult.
“I missed tennis a lot, I missed competing, the emotions of winning or losing. I feel ready to compete, ready to battle on the court.”
His arm is well-healed and practice and competition to date has been encouraging.
“It’s nice to be back on the tour, and back in the rhythm. I want to go out, play free and compete as hard as I can. It’s been a tough year already, so I want to enjoy the rest and go out on a high.”