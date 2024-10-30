Andreescu has had a luckless run. A few months after her greatest triumph – beating Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows to win the New York major – she suffered an awful knee injury at the WTA finals. Then came the Covid shutdown, which meant she was off the court for almost 500 days. There were more physical problems in 2022, then an ankle injury last season.

“She has been through a lot and it is a long road back,” said Lamperin. “But she is too good to make it back ... and on her day she can beat anyone.”

Bianca Andreescu at Wimbledon 2024. Photo / Rob Prange

Andreescu has shown promising signs this season, reaching the third round at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, while last week she made the quarter-finals in Tokyo. Currently ranked at number 135, Andreescu will be granted an exemption wild card by the tournament, reserved for former world number-ones or grand slam champions, and Lamperin hopes another appearance in Auckland can spark a 2019-style revival.

That was a truly incredible year. She was ranked 152 when she turned up in Auckland but won seven consecutive matches to reach the final, beating the top seed, third seed and sixth seed on the way, before being edged by Julia Goerges in the final.

“I remember how incredible the crowd was,” said Andreescu in a statement. “I remember stepping out on the court – even though they did not really know who I was. They loved my game and I am sure they were rooting for the underdog. The support I had was incredible. That is the main thing I am looking forward to in coming back.”

From there, Andreescu qualified for the Australian Open – reaching the second round – then took out a WTA 125 event in Newport, beating Jessica Pegula in the final. She had a remarkable triumph at Indian Wells, beating Angelique Kerber in the final, and also took out the Rogers Cup in Toronto. New York was the climax, with a straight-sets win over Williams in the decider.

“The most challenging thing coming back from injury is getting back into top shape – physically, mentally and game-wise,” said the 24-year-old. “That will take time. But I know I am going to get back there, and hopefully even better. Having good results this year will help me in 2025. The more matches I play, the better I am going to get, so I am really looking forward to 2025.”

While Andreescu’s return is a major boost, two-time defending champion and world number three Coco Gauff won’t be returning. Instead, she will play in the United Cup, alongside Taylor Fritz. That possibility had been signalled for some time and was confirmed recently when Gauff reclaimed her status as the top-ranked American from Pegula, enabling the ticket for the team tournament.

“Coco has always been very transparent with us,” said Lamperin. “She has done so much for the event. She has been amazing, but told us early about her intention to play the United Cup this time, which is why we pursued Naomi Osaka for 2025.”

