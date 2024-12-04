It started around two weeks ago, when Bianca Andreescu informed tournament organisers that she would not be making the trip due to personal reasons. That left ASB Classic boss Nicolas Lamperin in a difficult situation, as the Canadian – who famously reached the Auckland final as a qualifier in 2019 and then went on to win the US Open and Indian Wells in the same year – had been one of his main drawcards, alongside Naomi Osaka, Kiwi Lulu Sun and Emma Raducanu.

With the entry deadline looming, he had to act quickly, drawing up a list of five possible names to replace Andreescu. Keys was the top option but it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It was very last minute,” admitted Lamperin. “Most players know their plans for January by September. It was late in the process and right in the middle of her wedding planning so it wasn’t the best timing. When you are getting married these are not the questions you want to deal with. And she had already entered Brisbane and was committed to play there. But we managed to get her to change her mind.”

Lamperin admitted there was a “bit of stress” given the timeframes and her nuptials, as she married ATP player and long-time partner Bjorn Fratangelo on November 26. Such negotiations can often stretch for months but this was concluded in a week.

“She said no twice and the third time was the right one,” said Lamperin.

It’s a change of tack for Keys, who usually doesn’t play WTA 250 level events, preferring to focus on the WTA 500 and 1000 tier. Lamperin said the financial package put together was important but also felt that the tournament’s reputation played a part, as well as the chance to try something new.

He admitted the withdrawal of Andreescu was disappointing but also part of tennis.

“We have always known there was risk around her because she has played on and off over the last few years but it was a risk we were willing to take,” said Lamperin. “We know she wants to come back, she likes the tournament and it didn’t work out this year. I just hope she can put all these issues behind her and get back to the top.”

Of the other names announced on Tuesday, a trio of Americans stood out. They were headed by world No 36 Amanda Anisimova, who reached the last four of the French Open in 2019 and has played here on three previous occasions, reaching the semifinals in 2020.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens is also returning, though the 31-year-old, who took the Auckland title in 2016 is in the twilight of her career. Compatriot Sofia Kenin, who reached two grand slam finals in 2020, winning in Melbourne, will also feature.

Overall, it’s a field comparable with this year. Coco Gauff will be sorely missed – as she has captivated fans on and off the court over the past two years – but it was always unlikely that she would return for a third successive year, given her status now. It’s also a shame that 2024 finalist Elena Svitolina won’t be back, with Lamperin saying she wanted to come but is unlikely to be fit to play that week, with lingering injury issues.

But the presence of Naomi Osaka will turn plenty of heads, especially if she can make a run. Raducanu is coming off a solid season and has been box office gold for the ASB Classic in her two previous appearances, with considerable media attention and large crowds.

And perhaps most important of all, there is a Kiwi contender in Sun, something tournament organisers have been dreaming about for years. Her switch of allegiance to New Zealand (from Switzerland) and her subsequent rise up to rankings (currently world No 40) has been massive for the sport and will pay ongoing dividends for the Auckland tournament.

“To have Lulu Sun back home at the tournament as the No 4 seed is evidence of her incredible year, given she was a qualifier at the last ASB Classic,” said Lamperin.

Direct entries for 2025 women’s ASB Classic (Seed, Name, Country, World Ranking):

1. Madison Keys (USA) 21

2. Elise Mertens (BEL) 34

3. Amanda Anisimova (USA) 36

4. Lulu Sun (NZL) 40

5. Clara Tauson (DEN) 50

6. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 59

7. Naomi Osaka (USA) 60

8. Katie Volynets (USA) 61

9. Julie Grabner (AUT) 73

10. Bernarda Pera (USA) 74

11. Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 77

12. Sloane Stephens (USA) 78

13. Erika Andreeva 79

14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 83

15. Jacqueline Cristian (ROU) 85

16. Jule Niemeier (GER) 89

17. Hailey Baptiste (USA) 90

18. Greet Minnen (BEL) 93

19. Ann Li (USA) 94

20, Xiyu Wang (CHN) 97

21. Yulia Starodubtseva (UKR) 100

22. Rebecca Marino (CAN) 101.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.