Willie Wright, South Canterbury's record point-scorer poised to defend a Horowhenua-Kāpiti scrum. Photo NZR / Action Press

“The last few seem to be getting harder and harder, to be honest,” says Wright.

The last one saw Horowhenua-Kapiti push them all the way (28-24) on the neutral turf of Eden Park.

“It was a great experience for the boys getting to play there. Probably won’t get many chances like that to play at big stadiums and especially at Eden Park,” says Wright.

Perhaps making South Canterbury’s run even more impressive is that the majority of their wins have come either away from home – or away from their traditional home ground of Fraser Park (formerly Alpine Energy Stadium) in Timaru. Since it was closed for redevelopment in 2021, South Canterbury has taken home games to Temuka, Geraldine, Waimate, Fairlie and Pleasant Point.

The new fortress - Timaru's revamped Fraser Park will be reopened this weekend.

“It’s been a different ground every Saturday and the boys enjoy it, but it’s also nice to have your own surroundings and your own fortress” says Walsh.

Walsh will get his wish this Saturday against Ngāti Porou East Coast at an unrecognisable Fraser Park, which reopens after a multi-million-dollar makeover.

“Hopefully it’s a nice sunny day and the big crowd turns up to support the boys.”

South Canterbury players celebrate their 37th consecutive win in the Heartland Championship. Photo NZR / Action Press

The “boys” are the best of the rest in New Zealand rugby. They’re a throwback to how it was before the game went professional. Wright is a builder, others are farmers, roofers, stock agents, plumbers, electricians and freezing workers. Most have physically demanding day jobs.

“You know, they’re out there lifting scaffolding around or shearing or crutching sheep or whatever they’re doing, and they come to training for a couple of hours and it’s very demanding, but they enjoy it, and they want to keep coming,” says Walsh.

Walsh, according to Wright, plays a big part in that.

“When I first came in, the turnover was crazy. It was about 15 new players a year or something like that.”

South Canterbury's squad includes a wealth of experience. Photo / Photosport

Twelve of the current squad have played over 40 games for South Canterbury, many of whom got their start with Walsh.

“He’s a great communicator with the boys and the way he deals with everyone, you know, he brings everyone together. He’s been massive on the culture,” says Wright.

As South Canterbury coach, Walsh has a success rate of 91% in the Heartland Championship – but says he’s still learning, while winning.

“It’s more I’ve grown a lot as a coach in regard to understanding the players, learning about the players, caring for the players and making sure that the game plan we have, we get the buy in from those boys,” says Walsh.

Anthony Amato of South Canterbury during the Horowhenua-Kāpiti vs South Canterbury Heartland Championship match. Photo NZR / Action Press

As if their 37-game winning streak isn’t intimidating enough for opposition, both Walsh and Wright warn that the team is yet to peak in 2024.

“I don’t think we’ve even hit third gear this year,” says Wright.

“Have we hit our strips? No, we haven’t. Have we had that 80-minute game? No, we haven’t. So, you know, as I say, the job’s not done and we’re still aiming for maybe even a 60 minute performance that we’re proud of,” says Walsh.

“When it all clicks, it’s going to be pretty good,” says Wright.

*South Canterbury has lost two Ranfurly Shield challenges in that time to Wellington (2023) and Hawke’s Bay (2022). Both sides play professionally in New Zealand’s top-tier NPC.

Red and black... and back!

Canterbury’s rugby league revival is going from strength to strength – both on the field and off it.

The Canterbury Bulls claimed the South Island men’s championship over the weekend, defeating Southland Rams 32-12 in Oamaru. That win keeps the Bulls in contention for a possible return to the national league in 2025. They were relegated from the top tier in 2023.

It’s the latest on-field success for the region, following on from St Thomas of Canterbury winning the national secondary school title in Auckland earlier this month.

St Thomas of Canterbury College First XIII celebrate winning the national secondary schools title for the second year running. Photo / NZRL

“We’re on a bit of a roll,” says Canterbury Rugby League CEO, Malcolm Humm.

Humm is referring largely to the off-field success, with confirmation that his organisation will host two major junior tournaments next year.

“We’re really going to get more events here in Christchurch and obviously with the two test matches here mate in October (Kiwis v Kangaroos, Kiwi Ferns v Jillaroos),” says Humm.

The 2025 national youth competition (under-16s and under-18s) will be held at Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch, the first time it’s been held in the Garden City since 1993.

Humm says NZRL were hugely supportive in making it happen.

“Kudos to them, they were open to change and probably open to a little bit of risk as well in terms of North Island teams never having to travel to the South. Now here’s an opportunity for kids to get around the country as well.”

A successful 2025 event will help add weight to Canterbury hosting more events, says Humm.

“If we do that really well, and I’m sure we will at Ngā Puna Wai - which is a great facility, we then want to be putting in bids in for further events like the national secondary schools comp.”

This year’s national youth competition – kicking off in Rotorua next week, will feature the return of the famous red and black jerseys of Canterbury. Since 2010, junior players from the region have competed as part of the South Island Scorpions – comprising players from right across Te Waipounamu. The Scorpions will continue to represent the rest of the South Island’s provinces.

Meihana Pauling of STC will line up for Canterbury Under-18 at next week's national youth championship. Photo / NZRL

This year the boys’ sections will see the Bulls return as a standalone entity – with the girls’ grades following suit in 2025.

“For them to be able to play in front of their friends and whānau in the red and black is very special,” says Humm.

Included in those 2024 Canterbury Bulls squads are a host of St Thomas of Canterbury’s champions - including outstanding second-rower Bishop Neal (16s), livewire fullback Meihana Pauling (18s) and strike-centre Jackson Stewart (18s).

Light Bears head to big dance

High School Old Boys’ Light Bears will play Pakuranga’s Black Panthers in the final of the national under 85kg Cup in Wellington this weekend.

The Light Bears overcame a 10-5 halftime deficit against the Auckland University Slugs to prevail 30-15 in the semifinal at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

The Light Bears of High School Old Boys are heading to Sky Stadium for the final of the national under 85kg competition. Photo / Mike Thorpe

“The score line absolutely did not reflect how close that game was” says Light Bears captain, Jarred Percival.

The Light Bears played into the wind in the first half with plans to maximise that advantage in the second spell – with a stiff breeze at their backs.

“We knew that if we could match them early and not allow them to get away on us that with our territory game we could play down the right areas and turn pressure into points,” says Percival.

That’s exactly how it played out with a whopping six second-half penalties to halfback Taine Cordell, putting the home side ahead before a Ryan McNulty try in the 83rd minute ended the contest.

This weekend’s final provides an opportunity for the defending champions to claim back-to-back titles and play the curtain-raiser to the second Bledisloe Cup test – giving many spectators their first taste of weight restricted senior rugby.

Jarred Percival lines up a shot at goal while the Light Bears prepare to celebrate another win. Photo / Tane Nathan - Club Rugby

“I think a lot of people who do turn up will be pleasantly surprised at what they see. From people I speak to who have never watched the grade before – they say it’s fast, it’s skillful, it’s exciting.”

The final will also be televised live on Sky Sport.

“Who knows? It could get great coverage and more people playing, and growing under 85s and keeping rugby as a sport alive,” says Percival.

It’s been a long road to reach the final – and it’ll be a long road to reach the final venue, too. Flights and accomodation in the capital are at a premuim this weekend.

“So from our understanding, we either have to fly out of Timaru to Wellington or we have to fly to Palmy and bus to Wellington because of the test match and it’s also Wearable Arts or something.”

Cheer the Bears! Light Bears supporters celebrate their semifinal win.

Percival says his side won’t change much for the final – including their “why”.

“As I said, the focus is always the same for us, just make sure we’re enjoying it because that’s why we do it.”







