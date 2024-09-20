But the pressure starts well before the whistle blows.

Each player weighs in an hour before the match starts and – as the name of the competition suggests, they must be under 85kg. That means 85.0kg is too heavy and they’d be ruled out.

“A lot of the boys really struggle. A few days out before kickoff, we’ve got some guys who are 87-88kg. They look like gaunt skeletons on a Saturday at weigh-in,” says Percival.

The Light Bears have a proud record on-field and on the scales. They’ve not had a player miss the weight – though they admit there have been some close calls. Shedding weight quickly has led to some creative strategies.

“There was an opposition member that went to the sauna across the road to drop 200g to make weight. He did, in the end, but he looked terrible when he came onto the field,” says coach Patrick Coady jnr.

Jarred Percival lines up a shot at goal while the Light Bears prepare to celebrate another win. Photo / Tane Nathan - Club Rugby

If a player makes the weight by the cut-off time, they’re approved to play – and are then free to load up on carbohydrates.

“So, they cram feed between ... let’s say kick-off is at 2pm, from 1pm to 2pm, that’s when they’ll eat and they probably haven’t eaten for a couple of days,” says Percival, who points out he’s not one to tip the scales.

“Someone like myself, I’ll try and hover around a real powerful 81kg or 82kg,” he says with a smile.

Taine Cordell is in a similar position.

“About 80kg ... 81kg on the dot, actually.”

In the open grade, the slightly built halfback is normally ... a halfback. Still, the weight-restricted grade gives him greater confidence.

“Oh, you don’t have to worry about the big boys that you get in normal Saturday code. You run around and you can really express yourself and throw your body at them as well – even though I don’t really get too involved with that,” says Cordell.

Heavy contact in the U85kg clash between HSOB and Old Boys University. Photo / Tane Nathan - Club Rugby

The contact is relished by most at this level – where the mismatches are minuscule.

“Once you’re in your own weight grade, it’s all about just getting up for the contact. You feel really confident and you’re just trying to snot people and they’re trying to snot you back,” says Percival.

Trying to “snot” Percival and the Light Bears in the semifinal will be Auckland University RFC. Known as The Slugs, the Auckland side were too good for Linwood’s El Toros in the previous round, running out 32-24 winners.

High School Old Boys won’t be taking their opponents lightly.

“The Slugs coming down from Auckland have also been tracking very, very well up there,” says Percival.

“So, it’s gonna be a big battle for us. But we’re hoping with the experience and excitement that we’ve got in our team that we can get the job done on Saturday.”

Despite sporting a slug on his top lip, Cordell admits he knows little about the opposition.

“We haven’t really previewed them much, we’ve still just been focusing on us. We know that if we can execute our game plan well and defend well, we give ourselves a good chance of going deep in this comp. So that’s what’s worked for us last year and, so far, this year.”

If the Light Bears can eradicate the Slugs, they’ll face either Pakuranga’s Black Panthers or Karaka RFC Razzlers in the national final. That match will be the curtain-raiser for the All Blacks v Australia Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington next weekend.

Following that, a first-ever under-85kg national side will be named to tour Sri Lanka next year.

“Yeah, I mean, the first goal is to win the national title again and then whatever comes from that is an absolute bonus,” says Percival. “But look, I’d be lying to say if I wasn’t looking for a ... I’ll call it a Small Blacks jersey.”

Light Bears captain Jarred Percival. Photo / Mike Thorpe

But before things get that serious, the Light Bears will be fully dialled into what drives their success.

“When we started the team a couple of years back, we came with a focus with the Light Bears that it was for fun. You get to play with people you wouldn’t otherwise play with. First years out of school, Colts boys, Div 2, Div 3. So it’s just a great mix and you get a couple of jokers who are keen to come down and coach who are also in it for the right reasons as well,” says Percival.

Light Bears coaches Patrick Coady jnr and Jack Hyde. Photo / Mike Thorpe

That doesn’t mean they won’t be ready to throw their weight around come kickoff.

In the words of halfback Cordell, “Fear the bear!”

HSOB Light Bears v Auckland University RFC Slugs, 11.30am today, September 21, at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch.



