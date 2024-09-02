The Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua will play against South Canterbury at Eden Park on Saturday, September 22. Photo / Dave Lintott Photography

The Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby team is heading to Eden Park.

On Sunday, September 22, the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua and South Canterbury rugby teams will play their Heartland Championship match in Auckland at the iconic sports ground.

The day will be a triple-header, with the Farah Palmer Cup Auckland Storms taking on the Hawke’s Bay Tui in the morning, the Bunnings NPC Auckland vs Southland game afterwards and then the Horowhenua-Kāpiti vs South Canterbury game at the end.

Horowhenu-Kāpiti Rugby Football Union chief executive Corey Kennett said the side last played at Eden Park 24 years ago.

“We have been trying to make this initiative work for a few years. I am so very appreciative of the opportunity, playing at Eden Park will be a special experience not just for the team, but also for the whole union.”