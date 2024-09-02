Advertisement
Rugby: Horowhenua-Kāpiti to face South Canterbury at Eden Park

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua will play against South Canterbury at Eden Park on Saturday, September 22. Photo / Dave Lintott Photography

The Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby team is heading to Eden Park.

On Sunday, September 22, the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua and South Canterbury rugby teams will play their Heartland Championship match in Auckland at the iconic sports ground.

The day will be a triple-header, with the Farah Palmer Cup Auckland Storms taking on the Hawke’s Bay Tui in the morning, the Bunnings NPC Auckland vs Southland game afterwards and then the Horowhenua-Kāpiti vs South Canterbury game at the end.

Horowhenu-Kāpiti Rugby Football Union chief executive Corey Kennett said the side last played at Eden Park 24 years ago.

“We have been trying to make this initiative work for a few years. I am so very appreciative of the opportunity, playing at Eden Park will be a special experience not just for the team, but also for the whole union.”

He said the match will be a career highlight for players, management and supporters.

“This is a momentous occasion, as the last time the Nua played at Eden Park was in 2000 against Ngāti Porou East Coast. The Nua have only played on Eden Park a handful of times and this occasion will make it the fourth.”

The Nua first played at Eden Park in 1980 for the Ranfurly Shield and again in 1986. The last match they played at Eden Park was against Ngāti Porou East Coast in 2000.

South Canterbury Rugby Football chief executive Time Hyde-Smith said the South Canterbury team looks forward to playing at the sports ground.

“We’re excited for the wonderful opportunity presented to us by Horowhenu- Kāpiti to play at Eden Park. We look forward to seeing as many supporters as possible from both Unions coming along and enjoying watching our boys play on the grass of Eden Park. A massive thank you to Corey for making this game a reality.”

The Details:

What: Horowhenu- Kāpiti vs South Canterbury

When: Sunday, September 22, Farah Palmer Cup opener 11.35am, Bunnings NPC match 2.05pm and Horowhenua-Kāpiti vs South Canterbury, 4.45pm.

Where: Eden Park, Auckland.


