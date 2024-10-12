Advertisement
America’s Cup: Team NZ make flying start to defence against Ineos Britannia

Team NZ helm Liv Mackay recounts the women’s America’s Cup. Video / Chris Reive

By Christopher Reive in Barcelona

Team New Zealand have made a flying start to their defence of the America’s Cup

In the opening day of their Cup match against Ineos Britannia, the Kiwis took out the first race by 41s.

The Kiwis walked out to their AC75 to David Dallas’ hit Runnin’ and polite applause from a cast of thousands gathered around their Barcelona base, before making their way onto the racecourse, led out by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. There has been a growing Kiwi presence in the city over the last couple of days, and that was clear as the team docked out.

After a delay of almost an hour while waiting for the wind to build, they flew into action to win the opening race of the Cup match in clinical fashion.

“It wasn’t the most straightforward race you would’ve seen, but it was nice to get a good start out there and just control it,” Team NZ starboard helmsman Peter Burling said.

“Always a little bit nervous just with sitting with no wind for so long before the start that it was going to die completely out again, but it was an awesome breeze and an awesome way to kick it off.”

Team NZ got off to a perfect start in the opening race of the best-of-13 series, positioning themselves well in the pre-start to fly over the line at 35 knots, a touch faster than the Brits with both teams using their biggest mainsail in the light conditions.

It wasn’t the aggressive pre-start many had anticipated for the opening race. The British were dealing with a battery issue onboard prior to the race and were late to the starting box which put them on the backfoot from the outset.

Building a 24s lead at the first gate, it was on Team NZ to complete a clean, smart race from there and not give the British a chance at working into the lead.

They were able to do that in dynamic conditions, though the British again showed just how strong they are on the downwind legs as they consistently cut into the Team NZ lead; sailing an average of 1.8 knots faster than Team NZ on the downwind legs.

But while that was the case, Team NZ had the advantage upwind, sailing an average of 1.1 knots faster than the Brits on those legs. The Kiwis also had a superior average VMG, sailing about 700m less than the British.

The second race of the day is scheduled to get under way at 3.22am (NZ time).

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

