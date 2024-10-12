By Christopher Reive in Barcelona
Team New Zealand have made a flying start to their defence of the America’s Cup
In the opening day of their Cup match against Ineos Britannia, the Kiwis took out the first race by 41s.
The Kiwis walked out to their AC75 to David Dallas’ hit Runnin’ and polite applause from a cast of thousands gathered around their Barcelona base, before making their way onto the racecourse, led out by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. There has been a growing Kiwi presence in the city over the last couple of days, and that was clear as the team docked out.
After a delay of almost an hour while waiting for the wind to build, they flew into action to win the opening race of the Cup match in clinical fashion.