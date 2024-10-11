Emirates Team New Zealand helmsmen Nathan Outteridge and Peter Burling were accompanied into the final press conference by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. Photo / Ian Roman, America's Cup

“But I’m sure Ben [Ainslie] and Team Ineos will be quicker than when we last saw them. The America’s Cup, very famously, is a race to win the last race and is one of the few sporting events where you have to win the last race to win it.

“Our team knows that all too well and we’re looking forward to continuing to develop right towards the end.”

Such is the way of the Cup, they have continued to progress their boat and performance with an eye on unleashing the best version of themselves when it matters most.

Team NZ come into the Cup match on the verge of another milestone. No syndicate has won the Auld Mug three times in a row, and a win in the series ahead would see the Kiwis achieve that feat.

To do so, they will have to get past the team who have embodied the notion of needing to continually improve throughout the regatta, with Ineos Britannia rising from the throes of mediocrity in the early stages of the event, to progressing as the top seed in the round-robins and securing their place in the Cup match with a hard-fought win in the Challenger Series final.

While Burling expected both teams to show an improved version of themselves, he noted the differences in their designs added to what is expected to be a quality series.

“I think that’s the intrigue of the America’s Cup, isn’t it?” Burling said.

“We’re really happy with the package we’ve put together and I’m sure the British will be happy with the package they’ve put together. Obviously different-looking boats, but probably going reasonably similar speeds and will make for one awesome competition.”

The British, having survived the tight fight to get through the challenger series, have the advantage of race readiness coming into the contest, proving they have the ability to win races across the wind range and executing when they need to.

Emirates Team New Zealand will sail against Ineos Britannia in the Cup match in Barcelona. Photo / Ian Roman, America's Cup

However, when addressing the benefits to both teams over the past few weeks, Ainslie suggested the Defenders would come in with the upper hand.

“As sailors, we love to race so the more we get to race the better. But in terms of who’s got the advantage, I would say for sure Team New Zealand,” Ainslie said.

“Being able to take three weeks to look at the configuration of their boat and to get the data of the competing boats; if there’s one team here who really knows the lineup of the competition it’s Team New Zealand, it’s not us.

“That’s what we’re up against, but we’ve come through this incredible final and we’re up for one more final. That’s the game.”

The Cup match is scheduled to run from October 13-22, though the days from October 23-28 are available as reserve days should they be needed.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our team, but at the same time we’re coming up against incredible defenders who are going for a third win in a row and we know that’s the ultimate challenge,” Ainslie said.

“In a way for us, there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain so we’re fully up for that and really excited about what’s ahead.”

America’s Cup schedule

Race 1 and Race 2: Sunday 1am

Race 3 and Race 4: Monday 1am

Race 5 and Race 6: Thursday 1am

Race 7 and Race 8*: Saturday 1am

Race 9* and Race 10*: Sunday 1am

Race 11* and Race 12*: Monday 1am

Race 13*: Tuesday 1am

* If required

