Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup contenders: Sailing professor Mark Orams ranks the teams on the eve of Barcelona racing

Mark Orams
By
Professor of Sport and Recreation·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team will be the teams to beat in Barcelona. Photo / Carlo Borlenghi

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Team New Zealand defended the America’s Cup in Auckland in 2021, before taking the defence to Barcelona
  • The preliminary regatta starts this week, with Team New Zealand sailing against the challengers
  • Louis Vuitton Challenger Series starts next week

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University Technology.

OPINION:

Here we go

