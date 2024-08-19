Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron rear commodore David Blakey with Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells from Radio Hauraki's Matt and Jerry Show. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die for RNZYS

“I do reflect that since that decision was made to take it to Barcelona - which does rely on central and local government support, not only for the event but also to enable Team New Zealand to have the funding required to be able to compete against the best in the world - the New Zealand economy has struggled.

“We’ve been in and out of recession since then, a cost of living crisis, if the central and local government had committed funding to the event, that would be a difficult conversation to be had when they’ve got lots of other priorities on it as well.

“Hopefully in another cycle, things might change again and maybe there’s another way of being able to bring it back here.”

Local fans will still get a chance to see the Cup itself in September, however, with the RNZYS taking it around the country in a 40-stop trip including sailing clubs, schools and stores of the sponsors, Toyota. A sail is also being taken on the trip on which fans can write messages of support for Team NZ, which will be delivered to them in Barcelona.

It will be the first time they have taken the Cup on such a trip, and Blakey said he hoped it would help to add to the excitement around the regatta and serve as a reminder that, while it’s being defended offshore, it is still New Zealand’s Cup at the moment.

He was also hopeful that taking the Auld Mug to sailing clubs and schools would help to inspire the next generation of sailors

“The Cup is over 170 years old. New Zealand has been involved for nearly 40 years now and no other country has as successful a record in the Cup [in that time] as what we do. We should be very proud of that,” he said.

“Of course, we’d all love it to be raced out of Auckland, that would be ideal. Unfortunately, this time it’s not, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still be proud of the team, what they’ve achieved and, actually, the very different challenge they’ve got this time defending it in foreign waters.”

The America’s Cup will visit locations in:

Kerikeri

Whangārei

Auckland

Thames

Tauranga

Napier

Wellington

Nelson

Blenheim

Christchurch

Dunedin

Queenstown

Wānaka

Alexandra

Balclutha

Invercargill

