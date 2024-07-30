Team New Zealand’s first proper race in their new AC75 will bring with it a tinge of nostalgia.
The America’s Cup defender will meet their challenger in the last Cup Match, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, when racing gets underway in the final preliminary regatta in Barcelona next month.
The regatta unofficially signals the beginning of the 37th America’s Cup, with the six competing syndicates finally getting the see how their new race boats stack up against one another.
While there have been two preliminary regattas already this campaign, this will be the first time the teams have raced on AC75s and the first time they will be racing at the Cup venue.
Unlike the previous two preliminary regattas, which comprised primarily of fleet races on the smaller AC40 foiling monohulls, the Barcelona prelude will see match racing return to prominence on the America’s Cup stage.