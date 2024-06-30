“It is great to be here, you can get a sense of the interest increasing for the friendly locals of Barcelona, and certainly a sense of the pressure rising for all of the teams.

Team New Zealand during their first sail aboard AC75 Taihoro in Barcelona. Photo / Team New Zealand

“It’s amazing to think that after three years of design, development, testing and hard work, we are now only just over 50 days away from the start of racing. So, for everyone here at Emirates Team New Zealand, the intensity really starts to ramp now we are back in Barcelona.”

The team hadn’t sailed Taihoro since late May, with the vessel making a month-long trip to their base in Barcelona, but were set up and back on the Mediterranean Sea before their target of July 1.

The team were joined on the water by reconnaissance units from the challenging syndicates wanting to get some intel on the defender in person, after only having footage to go off.

While it’s not unusual to see team spies out gathering data, it hasn’t been a feature of this edition of the Cup until this week. To this point in the campaign, a joint reconnaissance programme was used to provide teams with updates on how the others were tracking, in a bid to limit the crowds of chase boats on the water.

That programme came to an end this week as the campaign moves into its final stages.

“To be honest, it hasn’t been easy watching all of the other teams tick up the days sailing on their new AC75s here in Barcelona, clearly improving and getting faster,” Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge said.

“But we have our own programme to focus on, so the importance of hitting these milestones cannot be understated and the work that goes into reaching them from every person in the team cannot be understated.

“Sailing Taihoro today represents months of hard work, dedication and meticulous planning and this is the beginning of the next phase of our preparation for the America’s Cup.”

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK – Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

