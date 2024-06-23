Team NZ's AC75 Taihoro has arrived in Barcelona. Photo / Team New Zealand

Team New Zealand are another step closer to joining their America’s Cup challengers on the waters of Barcelona again, with their AC75 Taihoro arriving at their base in Spain.

Over the last couple of weeks, the five challenging syndicates have been getting the jump on Team New Zealand in terms of sailing time at the Cup venue, with all other teams enjoying time on the water in the AC75s.

With Team New Zealand having to ship theirs up from Auckland, they had to budget for weeks when they would not be able to get on their race boat.

That stretch looks set to end in the near future as the team will now prepare it for its maiden voyage up north after a commissioning period in Auckland.

Speaking to the Herald, Team New Zealand designer Dan Bernasconi said there were pros and cons to the challengers not yet seeing them on the water at the Cup venue, although the team felt it was more of a disadvantage than a positive.

“The other teams are able to get a gauge on each other. They’re not allowed to go and race each other in informal races and there are rules controlling how close you can get to other yachts and you’re not allowed to do a line-up with them. but even with those rules in place you can see them sailing and just decide to go up to them and start sailing close to them and you might get a gauge,” Bernasconi said.

“But you never know if the other team is sandbagging or if they’re overweight or underweight, but it can give you an indication. If you’re going all out in your best racing configuration and you’re still slower than the other guy, then you know you’ve got an issue. We haven’t got any of that to go on being here, all we’ve got is reports.

“It also means of course that the other teams don’t get a gauge on us so maybe it’s neutral, but from our point of view we’re really keen to get up there and get amongst it.”

The boat was shipped on a kiwifruit reefer in order to get a direct trip to the Port of Taragona, arriving 28 days after leaving New Zealand. During that time, Team New Zealand focused on two-boat testing with their AC40s, which will also be shipping to Barcelona aboard a kiwifruit reefer.

The arrival of Taihoro in Barcelona marks the start of an intense four months for the team, who are now all on their way to Barcelona also to join the advance party that has been working to prepare the base and its operations over the past few weeks.

