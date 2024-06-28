“I mean, there’s a lot of different features on different boats but I’d say the American boat ... intriguing,” Bernasconi told the Herald.

“They’ve got the lowest frontal area, they’ve got recumbent cyclists ... they’ve got those top bits quite close to their mainsail, so there’s some quite big trade-offs in both directions.

“There’s pluses and minuses and they’ve obviously gone through all of that themselves and come to the conclusion that it’s a winner. It’s a different decision that we’ve made and we’re happy with where we are, but I think it’s still an interesting example of how teams have made different decisions.”

Until last week, Team New Zealand had been monitoring their challengers from their base in Auckland, gathering intel and building 3D models of the opposition hull shapes to run them through simulation tools.

Bernasconi admitted not much could be read into the results as he expected every team’s simulations would show its design to be the best, but it provided an opportunity to get a better understanding of other elements.

“Other than performance alone, you’re also looking for ideas and concepts,” he said.

American Magic and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli cross during a training session in Barcelona. Photo / Ivo Rovira, America's Cup

“For instance, we’ve seen in recon photos recently that American Magic have got this kind of honeycomb structure over the cyclor cockpits covering part of it, which is exploiting a potential loophole in the rules.

“Generally, if you can cover parts of your cockpits, you get an aerodynamic advantage. But the rules prevent covering that; they require you to have, say, 90 per cent of coverage. It’s not worded like that, but if you imagine 90 per cent has to be uncovered, then by using a honeycomb kind of structure, you can use very fine honeycomb and you’ve still got only 10 per cent covered when you look directly from above. But maybe from an aerodynamic point of view, it has the effect of being mostly covered.

“Those are the kinds of things we’re looking for. Then we think, ‘That’s a clever idea. We haven’t thought of that. Is that something we can exploit on our boat?’”

American Magic are the only team to have decided to have recumbent (reclined) cyclors powering their boat, with all other teams opting for upright cyclors.

The American power unit is also rear-facing, with helmsman Tom Slingsby noting their tools showed their final design was the best option from an aerodynamic standpoint and they were surprised no one else had come to the same conclusion.

Bernasconi had a different view when asked if he thought more teams would take the recumbent approach to their power units.

“No. I’m actually surprised that American Magic did go with recumbent cyclists.

“We obviously looked at it, all teams looked at it. It was very much discussed among the teams.

“Through the process of ironing out some details in the rules, all the teams get together and discuss some aspects of it, so it’s not like an idea no one had thought of. Everyone had discussed it and debated it, and the rule actually contemplates that. The rule has different cockpit opening size requirements for recumbent cyclists.

“We thought the way that you could package those cyclors into the boat if they were recumbent, they take up more space longitudinally, we didn’t think that was a trade-off worth going for. Although upright cyclists take up more vertical space and at first glance you might think they have more aerodynamic drag, we felt the benefits outweighed the negatives for that one.”

Team NZ launched their AC75 Taihoro in Auckland in mid-April, putting it through a commissioning period of about a month before packing it onto a kiwifruit reefer and shipping it north to Barcelona.

With the boat now at their Spanish base, it won’t be long before the Kiwis resume operations as they prepare for the final preliminary regatta in August. While the first two preliminary regattas were contested on AC40s, this will be the first time the six teams get to line up for proper competition with the boats on which they will try to claim the Auld Mug.

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK – Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.