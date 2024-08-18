“As we are just getting to a point when the challengers will be locked into their configurations, and we will see how they race their AC75 in anger. We will have notes in our playbook for each team.”

The preliminary regatta in Barcelona also gives limited time for reaction, with the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Series round robin stage beginning less than a week after its conclusion.

Unlike the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, Team New Zealand will sail in the round robin stages of this year’s Challenger Series, with two rounds beginning on August 30 (NZ time) and going through until September 9.

The round robin stages will see four races per day, with teams alternating which two have two races on a day.

Team New Zealand will start the round robin against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli - the same team they meet first up in the preliminary regatta - before racing Ineos Britannia and Orient Express Racing Team (double race day), Alinghi Red Bull Racing and American Magic.

When the semifinals begin on September 15, Team New Zealand will become observers, while another challenger will be eliminated at that point. The semifinals will then divide the field in half through two first-to-five series’, before the final of the Challenger series - a first-to-seven series - begins on September 27.

The winner will challenge Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup Match, with the first-to-seven series beginning on October 13.

Among all of that, the Youth America’s Cup - featuring the six America’s Cup teams and six invitation crews from around the world - will run from September 18 to 27. The same 12 teams will also have boat in the first-ever Women’s America’s Cup, which takes place from October 6 to 14.

Those two regattas will be contested on one-design AC40s, and will feature mainly fleet racing but will be decided in a winner-take-all match race.

The women's and youth America's Cups will be contested on AC40s. Photo / Emirates Team New Zealand

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona preliminary regatta: August 23-26

Louis Vuitton Cup round robins: August 30-September 9

Louis Vuitton Cup semifinals: September 15-20

Youth America’s Cup: September 18-27

Louis Vuitton Cup finals: September 27-October 6

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 6-14

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup match: October 13-22

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK – Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

America’s Cup teams: New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France

Invited teams: Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

Team New Zealand race schedule

Louis Vuitton Cup round robins

August 30 v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. August 31 v Ineos Britannia and Orient Express Racing Team. September 1 v Alinghi Red Bull Racing. September 2 v American Magic. September 4 v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. September 5 v Ineos Britannia and Orient Express Racing Team. September 8 v Alinghi Red Bull Racing. September 9 v American Magic.

America’s Cup match

The first-to-seven series against the winner of the Challenger Series has a targeted window of October 13-22 with up to two races per day.

