The Chiefs host the Reds in the first of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Hamilton.
The Chiefs have made a handful of changes to their squad as they prepare to host the Reds on Friday night.
Tupou Vaa’i returns to partner Jimmy Tupou at lock, Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker with Bradley Slater moving back to the bench, while Anton Lienert-Brown starts alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield.
On the bench, Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill join the squad to provide cover at prop, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Daniel Rona move back to reserve roles with Vaa’i and Lienert-Brown’s respective returns. Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Kaylum Boshier and Josh Ioane fall out of the match day 23 as a result.
Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Simon Parker
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Daniel Rona