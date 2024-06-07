The Chiefs host the Reds in the first of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Hamilton.

The Chiefs have made a handful of changes to their squad as they prepare to host the Reds on Friday night.

Tupou Vaa’i returns to partner Jimmy Tupou at lock, Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker with Bradley Slater moving back to the bench, while Anton Lienert-Brown starts alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield.

On the bench, Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill join the squad to provide cover at prop, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Daniel Rona move back to reserve roles with Vaa’i and Lienert-Brown’s respective returns. Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Kaylum Boshier and Josh Ioane fall out of the match day 23 as a result.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona