Changes are coming to Super Rugby Pacific.
In 2025, the competition will move to a six-team playoff format, introduce more afternoon games, feature an additional round, and start a week earlier - on February 14.
The move comes as Super Rugby welcomes a new chief executive, Sydney-based Jack Mesley, who commenced the role in July.
“The fans are always front of mind and while the full draw will be released in the coming days, we wanted to give them an early insight into what they can look forward to in 2025,” Mesley said.
All six teams who qualify for the post-season will feature in the quarterfinals, with the three winners and the highest-seeded loser making up the four teams in the semifinals.