The Māori All Blacks selectors have announced a 28-strong squad for the team’s upcoming two-match series against Japan XV in Japan.

The squad includes seven players from the Blues, who won Super Rugby Pacific.

Corey Evans, Cole Forbes, and Laghlan McWhannell have been selected for the first time, while Marcel Renata and Cameron Suafoa have also earned a spot in the squad.

Crusaders player Joe Moody will don the Māori All Blacks jersey for the first time since 2015. The squad also features debutants Daniel Rona and Nikora Broughton, as well as the first five-eighth duo of Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara.

Māori All Blacks head coach, Ross Filipo, expressed his excitement about the squad and congratulated all the players on their selection.

The Māori All Blacks serve a greater purpose than rugby, according to New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair, Professor Dame Farah Palmer, who said the team represents the culture with mana on the international stage.

The squad has already assembled in Auckland and will begin their campaign preparations before heading to Japan on June 26. The first match will take place at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on June 29, with the second match scheduled for July 6 at Toyota Stadium.

Māori All Blacks Squad 2024: *denotes new caps

Props

Benet Kumeroa* (Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi/Bay of Plenty/Hurricanes)

Joe Moody (Ngāi Tahu/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Marcel Renata (Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāi Takoto/Auckland/Blues)

Ollie Norris (Ngāpuhi/Waikato/Chiefs)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Ngāpuhi/Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes)

Hookers

Kurt Eklund (Ngāti Kahu/Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Tyrone Thompson (Ngāti Kahungunu/Chiefs)

Locks

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Ngāti Porou/Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes)

Laghlan McWhannell* (Ngāti Kahungunu/Waikato/Blues)

Max Hicks (Ngāti Ranginui/Tasman/Highlanders)

Tahlor Cahill* (Ngāpuhi/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Loose forwards

Billy Harmon (Ngāi Tahu/Canterbury/Highlanders)

Cameron Suafoa (Ngāpuhi/North Harbour/Blues)

Cullen Grace (Ngāti Whakaue/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Nikora Broughton* (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui/Bay of Plenty/Highlanders)

Te Kamaka Howden (Tūhoe/Manawatū/Hurricanes)

Half Backs

Sam Nock (Ngāpuhi/Northland/Blues)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Pikiao, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa/Bay of Plenty/Chiefs)

First five-eighths

Rivez Reihana* (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa/Northland/Crusaders)

Taha Kemara* (Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea/Waikato/Crusaders)

Midfield

Bailyn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu/Waikato/Hurricanes)

Corey Evans* (Te Aupouri, Ngāti Kahu/Northland/Blues)

Daniel Rona* (Te Ātiawa/Taranaki/Chiefs)

Rameka Poihipi (Ngāti Whakaue/Canterbury/Chiefs)

Quinn Tupaea (Ngaati Tiipa, Ngaati Amaru, Waikato/Waikato/Chiefs)

Outside Backs

Cole Forbes* (Ngāti Awa/Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Josh Moorby (Ngāi Maniapoto/Waikato/Hurricanes)

Tana Tuhakaraina* (Ngāti Hauā/Waikato/Chiefs)

Unavailable for selection due to injury:

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa)

Shaun Stevenson (Ngāpuhi)

Jared Profitt (Ngāti Porou)



