Despite the lure of overseas money, Richie McCaw famously played his entire career in Aotearoa. Recently, New Zealand Rugby has opted to include sabbatical clauses into players’ national contracts, which are rewards for long service playing in New Zealand.
But for White, who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup with the Springboks, changing selection policy to allow for overseas based players to be picked will be a point of no return for New Zealand.
“Sacrifice has got to hurt,” he told Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport.
“I know we’re living in modern times, but I can’t over-emphasise enough, having toured New Zealand many times, having watched from outside, how important the black jersey is.
“Once you open that gate, and you allow foreign players to be picked for your country, you’re going to lose something that’s very, very unique.
“That is the thing I see that keeps the All Blacks as competitive as any country in any sport, year after year. Once you change that, you’re never going to get it back.”
Just what shape overseas All Black selection could look like is still to be seen. New Zealand Rugby could opt to follow the same line as Australia – who introduced “Giteau’s Law” in 2015, whereby certain criteria must be met for a player to be picked from abroad.
In the All Blacks’ case, that could allow for the likes of Mo’unga, Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell, all of whom are contracted in Japan, to be picked.
A number of past and current All Blacks, including Aaron Smith and Ardie Savea, have also made their cases as to the benefits of picking from offshore.
For his part, Robertson has been consistent in his message that New Zealand Rugby needs to “keep an open mind” over its stance on overseas players.
“It’s ironic,” White asserted. “New Zealand have never had to pick foreign-based players, and still won three World Cups.
“I don’t think Richie Mo’unga’s going to make you win the World Cup. You’ve got enough rugby players there.
“If it means you’ve got to pick Richie Mo’unga and Frizell at loose forward to win the World Cup, the problem is much deeper than you guys foresee.”
White’s thoughts aren’t just limited to the issue being problematic to New Zealand, either.
Despite South Africa’s success with offshore players, White believes that long-term, it will have a detrimental effect on players coming through at home.
With South Africa’s domestic sides now playing in the United Rugby Championship, alongside clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy, more and more of the Springboks’ test stars are looking for deals outside of the competition.
And with a large core of Springboks based in Japan and France on lucrative contracts, White fears for the long-term future of the game in South Africa.
“We must never kill the goose that lays the golden egg,” he said.
“If it’s going to be a free-for-all where everyone can go overseas and still play international rugby, domestic rugby in our country will die.
“Supporters won’t put money into the game, sponsors won’t put money into the game. Supporters won’t come to the games and watch live rugby, because the best players will be playing in other competitions.
“We’ve got to be careful what we wish for. Because if all the best players in New Zealand are never in New Zealand and only play for the All Blacks, you’re going to kill your domestic competitions.”
As far as New Zealand goes, though, White asserts the struggles of 2024 will just be a blip.