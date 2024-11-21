Ethan De Groot. Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Highlanders and Southland loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has been picked in the All Blacks starting lineup to face Italy this weekend after missing selection for the last three weeks.

De Groot was dropped ahead of the England match at the start of the European leg for not meeting “internal standards”, according to coach Scott Robertson.

He was previously dropped by Ian Foster in 2022 because his fitness and work rate were below standard.

De Groot earns a start against Italy, his sixth test appearance of the year and his first since the Blerdisloe Cup win in Wellington two months ago.



“He’s trained the house down. He’s done double sessions,” Robertson said this morning.



“After the indiscretion, he’s put his hand up and owned it and here’s his chance.”



De Groot replaces Tamaiti Williams, who misses out with a neck injury. Jordie Barrett has also been ruled out with a knee injury meaning he misses the last test before he takes up his sabbatical with Irish side Leinster.

Unlike former coaches, Robertson and his selectors have not rung the changes for the Italy encounter though there was discussions to bring in squad members for more game time.