Updated

All Blacks vs Italy: Ethan de Groot gets start after off-field indiscretion

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Ethan De Groot. Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Highlanders and Southland loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has been picked in the All Blacks starting lineup to face Italy this weekend after missing selection for the last three weeks.

De Groot was dropped ahead of the England match at the start of the European leg for not meeting “internal standards”, according to coach Scott Robertson.

He was previously dropped by Ian Foster in 2022 because his fitness and work rate were below standard.

De Groot earns a start against Italy, his sixth test appearance of the year and his first since the Blerdisloe Cup win in Wellington two months ago.

“He’s trained the house down. He’s done double sessions,” Robertson said this morning.

“After the indiscretion, he’s put his hand up and owned it and here’s his chance.”

De Groot replaces Tamaiti Williams, who misses out with a neck injury. Jordie Barrett has also been ruled out with a knee injury meaning he misses the last test before he takes up his sabbatical with Irish side Leinster.

Unlike former coaches, Robertson and his selectors have not rung the changes for the Italy encounter though there was discussions to bring in squad members for more game time.

“Everyone has played. Ethan de Groot plays this weekend so they’ve all had a match. We had those conversions, the balance we’ve got a couple of changes...we’ve kept the balance of the squad as similar as we possibly can.”

“They had three to four weeks off before and because they missed the Japanese leg we primed the team to come all the way through. There have been a few injuries in the background, who are not playing, in essence, the 30-man squad we’ve picked from who are fit, available and are healthy,” Robertson added.

Robertson said there was five or six players who could have been rested this week but the defeat to France last week changed that.

“I think that’s part of the reason we named the team. The guys were desperately disappointed last week. We created so much and the French just took a few opportunities, the game changed and we had our chances which we didn’t take. We wanted to come up here and sweep the north. The margins are small. Not we get a chance to finish properly. The guys were all putting their hand up. It’s been a big 40 days for us and we want to finish with a performance we’re proud of.”


All Blacks side to play Italy

All Blacks: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a, 15 Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Damian McKenzie.

All Blacks v Italy, Sunday 9.10am. Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz

Save

