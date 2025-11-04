With Barrett heading home, Leicester Fainga’anuku could be promoted to the starting line-up in a move that would likely see Quinn Tupaea shift from centre to second five-eighth.
There are plenty of midfield options, however, with Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor and Rieko Ioane also available. Of the available choices, only Tupaea and Lienert-Brown have started in both midfield positions at test level.
It was a tough day in Chicago for the Barrett brothers, with captain Scott Barrett also having his day ended early due to injury after he suffered a laceration to his right leg within the first five minutes of the game.
The All Blacks skipper has also been ruled out of Sunday’s test against Scotland in Edinburgh. All Blacks XV and Blues lock Josh Beehre has been called into the squad as training cover while Savea is expected to take over the captaincy duties.
The All Blacks squad will be named overnight Friday.
All Blacks Grand Slam schedule
Sunday, November 2, 9.10am – All Blacks 26 Ireland 13, Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday, November 9, 4.10am – All Blacks v Scotland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday, November 16, 4.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London
Sunday, November 23, 4.10am – All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff