Scott and Jordie Barrett have been ruled out of this weekend’s test against Scotland.

All Black Jordie Barrett has been ruled out for the rest of the Northern Tour following the injury he sustained in the test against Ireland.

Scans have confirmed a high ankle injury as well as a minor knee injury.

The All Blacks vice-captain will return to New Zealand on Thursday to begin his rehabilitation under the Hurricanes medical team.

Barrett was forced off the pitch in the first half of the side’s 26-13 in Chicago. He appeared to receive treatment on his knee before having it strapped, however, a high ankle injury caused by an accidental hip-drop tackle was the main issue.

The 78-test-capped veteran has played the third-most minutes for the All Blacks this season, behind only Ardie Savea and Will Jordan, and provides a long-range kicking option and versatility in the backline.