At the start of the international season in July, there were areas in the All Blacks that caused concerns, most notably the tight five. Nobody predicted that four months later Ethan de Groot couldn’t even get a bench spot as a reserve prop. Or that we’d have three genuine test levels locks available in Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu.

The foundation for a very good All Black team has been laid. If, as feels most likely to me, the All Blacks win in Paris, it’ll be a terrific hat-trick against the top three teams in this year’s Six Nations.

The arm wrestle continues

After his stellar performance in the defeat of Ireland it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Damian McKenzie start ahead of Beauden Barrett against France. With Barrett’s selection the contest between him and McKenzie shows no signs of abating. And even if Barrett is now 33, and about to start his 133rd test, no player is too experienced to not feel energised about the support of the coaching staff his selection for the Paris match demonstrates.

Talking of competition

Hooker Codie Taylor has been a shining light all season for the All Blacks. He’s broken tackle after tackle running with the ball, while generally being impeccable in his core roles of throwing to the lineout, and scrummaging.

In the sort of dramatic turn that makes sport so fascinating, Taylor’s injury six minutes into the England test gave Asafo Aumua an opportunity that’s been the making of him as an international. The huge bonus for the All Blacks is that they now know nothing will be lost if they sub Taylor.

Dry enough to run

The forecast is for a cold (7C) night in Paris when the test kicks off, but, praise be, the day and evening are predicted to be dry. This French team have an attacking attitude, and, despite the loss of Mark Tele’a, the All Black back three, especially Will Jordan, offer a great range of attacking possibilities, that the soapy ball limited in damp Dublin. Fingers crossed for a test decided by tries, not goal kicks.

A living talisman

France’s captain, Antoine Dupont, is one of the most remarkable players the world has ever seen. Recognised as a superstar halfback in 15s rugby, his decision to switch to sevens in an attempt to win a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris had the potential to be an embarrassing case of sporting arrogance.

Instead Dupont applied his fantastic physical and tactical gifts to sevens and was at the heart of the French team that won gold in July.

As a yardstick for All Black halfbacks, Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima, to measure themselves against, Dupont is the perfect gold standard.

The chaos theory

The only caveat I have in my prediction of an All Black win is that France are like no other international side.

In most teams the hissy fit by first-five Matthieu Jalibert, who kicked his toys right out of the cot and said he wouldn’t sit on the replacements’ bench, might be a sign of a toxic environment inside the squad.

Or it could be service as normal in the French ranks. Not long before the 2011 World Cup final French coach Marc Lievremont said at a press conference, “I told the players they are a bunch of spoiled brats. Undisciplined, disobedient, sometimes selfish. Always complaining, always whinging. And it’s been like this for four years. It seems to be our way of functioning”.

In the final at Eden Park the spoiled, whinging brats almost pulled off the greatest upset in Cup history, only losing 8-7. Volatile is far too mild a word to describe most French teams.

One more to watch

England face South Africa at Twickenham 2.5 hours before the All Blacks play France. For England, now having lost to the Wallabies as well as the All Blacks, there’s pride, and possibly even Steve Borthwick’s coaching future on the line. The Springboks stuttered a little in their 32-15 win over Scotland last week, but it’s hard to see anything but another grim afternoon at Twickenham for England’s fans.

Do we see a glimpse of the future at last?

We probably need to wait and see what the conservative forces at World Rugby have up their blazered sleeves to thwart the progressive attitudes of the new chair of World Rugby, Australian Brett Robinson.

But the fact he got the position at all is a breakthrough, given that he’s determined to make the game faster, and more appealing to younger audiences.

And bravo also to Kiwi Melodie Robinson, who is now one of two player representatives on World Rugby’s executive board. A pioneering journalist, hard working, articulate, and with a background of 18 tests as a Black Fern, she’s exactly the sort of official needed to bring fresh views to rugby’s top table.