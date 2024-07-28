Robinson and NZR’s general manager Chris Lendrum used the trip to help build NZR’s profile and grow their brand.

“We had some really positive meetings with USA Rugby and World Rugby.”

The pair also went north to San Francisco, “developing connections” through “constructive conversations” with top US college Stanford University.

“We spent two days on campus and then also in some working-dinner situations with a whole lot of people who are venture capitalists working in AI [artificial intelligence], private equity, and design thinking.

“The meetings were to get a sense of what more broadly we could do around the game and how we could work more with New Zealand Inc, rather than just it solely being about the focus of the game inside the rectangle.

“We had a really interesting time there that got us thinking about what future possibilities could be between New Zealand Rugby and our teams in black on the West Coast of the States.”

Robinson told the Herald those possibilities included a commitment to seeing more than just the All Blacks get opportunities abroad.

“We’ve got the Māori All Blacks, we’ve got the All Blacks XV, we’ve got the Black Ferns. By virtue of having those four or five national teams, we certainly have a range of different vehicles that we can go into different markets, we can play in different-sized stadiums and we can target different-sized stadiums.”

NZR also caught up with fellow oval-ball team the Los Angeles Rams, who play in the NFL, where they built connections through leadership sessions.

Robinson said seeing the conversations take place between high-performance staff from the Rams and the All Blacks was intriguing.

“[The Rams] are really respectful of a lot of things that New Zealand Rugby do,” said Robinson.

As reported in the Herald, the All Blacks’ next trip to the US could come as soon as next year.

World Rugby confirmed that Ireland and the All Blacks will face each other in Chicago next year, a repeat of their classic meeting in 2016 when Ireland defeated the All Blacks for the first time.

Robinson wouldn’t confirm the reports, but did acknowledge NZR has a “really strong relationship with the Irish – a lot of respect for them”.

“They are a country that I think also see some wider benefits from exploring other markets, so we’ll just keep chipping away at that but there’s nothing more to respond to at the moment to the speculation.”

After the All Blacks’ most recent test, questions arose about the possibility of taking a test match to Fiji.

Fiji’s captain Waisea Nayacalevu said: “I would love to have that opportunity, it’s unlucky we couldn’t have that opportunity.”

Robinson said he isn’t ruling out the possibility but isn’t confident anything will be marked on the calendar soon.

“It’s something we certainly have on the radar for the future ... It’s certainly something that I think the fans would want to see at some stage.”

He said playing fixtures in New Zealand regions as opposed to capital cities is something NZR is considering.

“I know that there’s some strong regions with really good ambitions such as Northland, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Tasman and those sorts of areas.

“We’re trying to think more long-term, hopefully, there’s a possibility to do something like [play in the regions], in the next few years.”

