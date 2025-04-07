The Whanganui District Council is proposing a 2.2% average rates rise for 2025/26, with an unbalanced budget of $5.9 million.

That is because some depreciation costs are not being covered.

Last month, Whanganui council chief executive David Langford said, in his view, it was unfair to ask ratepayers to pre-fund replacements of brand-new assets such as the Sarjeant Gallery, while also paying off the costs of the existing building.

While there are no significant changes from year two of the LTP and its 2025/26 annual plan, Rangitikei District Council will still consult the community.

That process will run until 5pm on May 5.

At a meeting last month, councillor Gill Duncan said “consultation fatigue” could be a risk.

The council is also seeking public feedback on its Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, its Dangerous, Affected and Insanitary Building Policy, and fees and charges.

“We have potentially got consultation on the [Marton] swimming pool coming this year, which is another process,” Duncan said.

Four options have been proposed for the future of the Marton Swim Centre, which has been shut since the partial collapse of its roof last year.

Watson told councillors several issues would be wrapped into conversations with the community.

“It’s probably more informing [them] than looking for a weighting option on something. That’s the way I see this,” he said.

“We are in territory this council has never been in before, in terms of scale of spend.

“We’re also in new territory around Local Water Done Well and all sorts of things. They [community] want the conversation.”

Councillor Gill Duncan says the community could be at risk of "consultation fatigue". Photo / NZME

The council is proposing to join the Whanganui and Ruapehu councils for a joint water service delivery model, with the Government requiring a plan by September 3.

According to the council’s annual plan consultation document, the only major capital roading project in 2025/26 is the $300,000 Calico Line shared pathway between Bredins Line and Nga Tawa Rd, which will form part of a proposed track around the entire town.

“Our roading team will shortly engage with landowners before beginning construction,” it said.

A project to divert Rātana’s treated wastewater away from Lake Waipu is on hold as the council waits for the approval of resource consents, with design work continuing for a large dam to store treated wastewater at the site.

There are about 8000 rateable properties in the Rangitīkei district.

Most of the council’s fees and charges are proposed to increase by 2.3% in 2025/26.

One significant change is at council-controlled cemeteries (except Rātana), with the cost of an adult plot proposed to increase from $1046 to $1710.

Plots for stillborn babies and those under 1-year-old would drop from $401 to free under the proposal.

A report from council corporate planner Janna Harris said the increased charges would cover the costs of creating and maintaining plots.

Watson said there was work to do in 2025/26 on central Government reforms such as Local Water Done Well and the Resource Management Act.

“There is a whole lot of stuff we don’t yet have complete knowledge on,” he said.

“That’s what keeps me awake at night.”

