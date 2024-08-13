Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Swimming season in question after partial collapse of Marton Swim Centre roof

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Rangitīkei District Council is working to fix a partial collapse in the roof of the Marton Swim Centre ahead of the pool's season opening in October. Photo / Rangitīkei District Council

Rangitīkei District Council is working to fix a partial collapse in the roof of the Marton Swim Centre ahead of the pool's season opening in October. Photo / Rangitīkei District Council

A roof failure at the Marton Swim Centre may jeopardise the upcoming pool season with the cost of the damage still unclear for Rangitīkei District Council.

A spokesman said the council was monitoring the damage alongside Community Leisure Management and structural engineers.

Bracing has been placed inside the pool to prevent further damage and a laminated beam specialist is due to visit the pool on Wednesday.

Mayor Andy Watson said he had viewed the damage and there was a significant failure in one of the laminated beams with visible cracks in another beam.

“I would imagine that it probably will require the replacement of one of the laminated beams - but I’m not the expert in this case. Whether that means the roof has to come off to do that I don’t know, but I suspect that could be the case.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The spokesman said the beam failure posed “no threat to life” due to the swim centre not being operational.

The swim season is due to start in October.

Watson said the cost to repair the roof had not been factored into the council’s long-term plan, but it would look to find a solution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Having a 50m pool is a huge asset to our district; there aren’t very many of them in the greater region.

“Any additional expense of this magnitude, obviously we have to find a way to fund it.

“It will be a priority for council to get it fixed.”

Marton Swim Club volunteer instructor Rebecca Sorensen said the roof fault was discovered during regular checks in the off-season so she did not think it would have been dangerous for swimmers last season.

About 35 children aged 7-14 were enrolled in the swim club.

“Obviously, if the pool does remain closed for the season then that does affect our children that learn to swim with us.

“We won’t have anywhere else to go, unfortunately.”

Watson said the fault had been correctly identified as part of a process and he was confident the right steps were being taken in terms of remediation.

“We were fortunate that the pool was closed at the time.

“So the chief executive has taken the necessary steps in terms of protection of any eventuality, and those are all the right moves.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He estimated the covering of the pool dated back to the 1970s.

Sorensen said the swim club’s provision of accessible and affordable swimming lessons was an important service for the community.

“Hopefully the council and CLM are able to get it sorted out, it’ll be disappointing to miss out on the season that’s for sure.

“We’re really small but it’s still an important service that we provide.”

The Marton Swim Centre gym is still accessible to members but, as a precaution, the council has cordoned off the Hereford Street side of the swim centre, which will affect pedestrians and parking.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle