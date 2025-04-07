The Government’s Chief Victims Adviser Ruth Money said she was worried about the way the system revictimised people.
“You are reminding the victim … that [the offender] still has power and control. They still haven’t made right in terms of the reparation that had been ordered in court”.
She suggested the Government cover the initial reparations ordered by the court and chase up the offender for the full payment itself.
“We link the offender to the victim and we don’t need to do that,” Money said. “The victim should just get reparation. It doesn’t need to come from the offender or be dependent on when or if the offender chooses to pay it.”
She admitted it was an expensive solution, but the best one.
“What we don’t want to do is have a situation where you’re lucky if you are raped by a person who has resources versus someone who is not. Clearly that’s just a repugnant situation that I’m sure New Zealanders wouldn’t agree with.”
He said offenders believed there were no consequences if they refused to pay.
“This sense of impunity harms us all because they know they can get away with it. So we need a justice system that is capable of actually holding offenders to account.”
When asked if his advisory group was looking into changes for the system, Kaushal just said it was focused on accountability and having a zero-tolerance approach to retail crime.
