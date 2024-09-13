Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Stacey Jones joins Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB to discuss Pacific Championship

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league player Stacey Jones was announced as the new Kiwis head coach. Photosport

Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league player Stacey Jones was announced as the new Kiwis head coach. Photosport

Rugby league enthusiasts are in for a treat as Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones joins Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB live in the studio from 1pm to 2pm.

The pair will discuss the upcoming Pacific Championship, with Jones also reviewing the Warriors’ performance in 2024 and answering listener questions via 0800 80 10 80.

The Pacific Championship is set to kick off late next month. The competition is two-tiered, with men’s and women’s teams from across the region competing for the Pacific Cup and the Pacific Bowl.

There will also be two match days in New Zealand with the grand finals to be played in Sydney on November 10.

The Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns will face off against the Kangaroos and Jillaroos in a doubleheader at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium on October 27, marking the Kiwis’ return to the city after five years and the Kiwi Ferns’ first South Island Test since 1998. The Kiwis will then take on Tonga at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on 2 November.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, Jones finalised his coaching staff for the Championship in July and it features six former Kiwis. Steve Price, Nathan Cayless, and Adam Blair are assistant coaches. Stephen Kearney, the 2008 World Cup-winning Kiwis head coach, works in a culture and leadership advisor role while Daryl Halligan and David Solomona round out the team as kicking coach and wellbeing manager, respectively.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear from Jones. Tune in to Newstalk ZB from 1pm to 2pm for an hour of rugby league insights and discussions.

Pacific Championships schedule

Sunday, October 27: Pacific Cup – New Zealand v Australia (men and women) at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Saturday, November 2: Pacific Cup – New Zealand v Tonga (men) at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, November 3: Pacific Cup – New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Sunday, November 10: Pacific Cup men’s and women’s Grand Final in Sydney, Australia

Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors