Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league player Stacey Jones was announced as the new Kiwis head coach. Photosport

Rugby league enthusiasts are in for a treat as Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones joins Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB live in the studio from 1pm to 2pm.

The pair will discuss the upcoming Pacific Championship, with Jones also reviewing the Warriors’ performance in 2024 and answering listener questions via 0800 80 10 80.

The Pacific Championship is set to kick off late next month. The competition is two-tiered, with men’s and women’s teams from across the region competing for the Pacific Cup and the Pacific Bowl.

There will also be two match days in New Zealand with the grand finals to be played in Sydney on November 10.

The Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns will face off against the Kangaroos and Jillaroos in a doubleheader at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium on October 27, marking the Kiwis’ return to the city after five years and the Kiwi Ferns’ first South Island Test since 1998. The Kiwis will then take on Tonga at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on 2 November.