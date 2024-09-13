Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Justaskme and Ladies Man face off in New Plymouth racing showdown

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Ladies Man winning the Livamol at Hastings last October. Photo / Race Images

Ladies Man winning the Livamol at Hastings last October. Photo / Race Images

They are the two grand old men of Taranaki racing but, for all they have in common, one crucial factor separates Justaskme and Ladies Man today: fitness.

The Allan Sharrock-trained stablemates sit near the top of the weights for the two open handicaps on the New Plymouth home track today, the main domestic meeting as northern racing this weekend waits until tomorrow at Te Rapa.

Justaskme (R2, No.1) has the 62kg top weight as he steps up to 1800m but claims 4kg to bring him down to a competitive weight and, more importantly, Sharrock was smiling as he looked at dark clouds yesterday.

“It is forecast to rain tonight [Friday] and again in the morning and he will love that.

“With a bit of weight relief and a Heavy 10 track almost certain, he has to be the one to beat.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As a 9-year-old with $538,000 in earnings, Justaskme would be most trainers’ stable star but Ladies Man is Sharrock’s best horse, who went within a whisker of making last season’s Melbourne Cup.

“We won’t be trying that again. We have worked out he is too brilliant for 3200m,” Sharrock told the Herald.

Ladies Man resumes later than expected in today’s open 1400m, his spring plans delayed by a mystery hoof issue, solved when a giant abscess burst.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sharrock has targetted the Group 1 Livamol Classic (Hastings, October 12) as Ladies Man’s ultimate spring goal but says today is just a stepping stone as he lacks the recent race fitness of his stablemates who are set to scare the bookies today.

“I’d be happy if he was running on well today and then he won’t go to the Arrowfield Plate [Sept 30] but the 1600m at Te Rapa the day before instead.

“If he needs another run before the Livamol, I might even take him to a 1600m at Matamata the week before. He is a tough old horse, he could handle that.”

Ladies Man finds himself in a deep race today against a truly top-class wet-track galloper in Mustang Valley (R5, No.1) and a host of others.

Away from his two big names, Sharrock suggests Tisse (R1, No.1) and Bella Timing (R4, No.3) are his two next best chances today.

“And I can’t split Indian Gold (1) and Outer Focus (2) in race six.”

Further south, North Island stables look set to dominate the $80,000 Canterbury Belle Stakes at Riccarton, even against a talented local in Diablo Blanco (R7, No.1).

There are six northerners chasing the listed black type but The Victress looks the one to beat.

She was fast away to lead throughout against many of these last start and has barrier 1 and Opie Bosson so ticks plenty of boxes. Her $4 bookies quote is unlikely still to be available at race start time.

For all the talent on show today, including some stunning racing in Melbourne and Sydney, the highlight of the New Zealand racing weekend is tomorrow’s Te Rapa meeting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It hosts a great steeplechaser in West Coast trying to defend his title in the $150,000 Great Northern Steeplechase while his stablemate Berry The Cash is favourite for the Great Northern Hurdles.

The meeting also features an open 1600m with Group 1 winners Sharp N Smart and Campionessa as well as top-class stayers Dionysus and Ess Vee Are so will be an important spring form pointer.

Today’s racing

** New Plymouth, first race 12.35pm

** Riccarton, first race 12.20pm

** Rosehill, first race 1.50pm

** Flemington, first race 2.10pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing