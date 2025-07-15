“Shoebill is a nice filly by Per Incanto and I like her a lot, she may take a little bit more time in the spring though.”
Both are rising three; Quondo won his only trial, while Shoebill finished runner-up in March before a break.
“The Espy and Fat Cat are also coming up really well, the bulk of the horses in work are two- and three-year-olds,” Forsman said.
The former collected a win and a placing from three juvenile appearances, while Fat Cat also showed promise during his first preparation.
Among the older brigade, Moonlight Magic and Mary Shan are leading lights.
“I’m looking forward to those two, it’s always hard when they perform well as three-year-olds to come back as four-year-olds,” Forsman said.
“I thought they ran creditably without a lot of luck, and I really think as mature five-year-olds they will come into their own.”
Moonlight Magic won the Group 3 Championship Stakes (2100m) and ran second in the Group 1 Queensland Derby (2400m) during her classic year, while Mary Shan is a multiple stakes placegetter.
Rising five-year-old Force Of Nature has won four of his eight starts and is close to a return to action.
“He’s got a good record and will either resume on Saturday week or at the next Te Rapa meeting,” Forsman said.
“He’s on the cusp of becoming a genuine open-class horse, he’s been there against the winter gallopers and now he’s got to prove it against the better spring horses.”
Meanwhile, Rio Grande is a dual acceptor at Avondale today and is more likely to run in the Volare Italian Restaurant Maiden (1600m), with Eloise in the R.E.C. Andrew Skinner Handicap (1600m).
“Rio Grande will almost certainly run in three-year-old, it looks the right race for him, but it will come down to scratchings and how both fields shape up,” Forsman said.
“It was a really good effort the other day when the track was really wet for his first run on a grass surface, it was a very game run.
“I really like Eloise in the last, she was very unlucky last start and expect her to be hard to beat as well.”
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk