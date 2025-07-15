Andrew Forsman looking to cap record season as he looks forward to the next term

Eloise looks a leading hope as racing returns to Avondale today. Photo / Kenton Wright

Andrew Forsman is hoping the younger members of his stable can make their mark in the new season’s age-group events.

The Cambridge trainer is blessed with an array of youthful talent, both raced and unraced, although he is mindful of the challenges that lie ahead.

In the immediate future, he also has two strong chances at Avondale today, with Rio Grande and Eloise primed to advance his tally of 55 winners in the 2024-25 term, his best since the retirement of former training partner Murray Baker.

“I’ve got a few nice three-year-olds coming along, but where they get to in the spring will be race by race, it’s hard to know which ones will cop the rigours of spring racing and the track conditions,” Forsman said.

“I’ve got a really nice horse called Quondo, who’s by Wootton Bassett and he had one trial during the autumn.